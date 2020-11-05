Hoyt & Blewett PLLC Rated in 11th Edition of "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News -- Best Lawyers®

GREAT FALLS, Mont., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoyt & Blewett PLLC was honored with Tier 1 and 2 rankings in the 2021 Edition of "Best Law Firms," annually curated by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®. As the name suggests, only the premier practices in the United States are featured. Thus, it is a great privilege to earn such a distinction.

U.S. News — Best Lawyers® awarded Hoyt & Blewett PLLC the following rankings:

Great Falls, Montana metropolitan Tier 1

metropolitan Tier 1 Bet-the-Company Litigation



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Great Falls, Montana metropolitan Tier 2 in Great Falls

metropolitan Tier 2 in Litigation - Environmental

The firm was previously named in the 10th Edition of "Best Law Firms" for their work in Great Falls; however, firms are reevaluated for every new edition to ensure quality and accuracy.

In selecting "Best Law Firms" honorees, U.S. News — Best Lawyers® subjects every eligible practice to a meticulous review of qualitative and quantitative data relating to their firm, including professional references, client feedback, and recent accomplishments, among other pertinent information. Practices are given a "Best Law Firms" score based on this data, and then ranked according to how well they scored in their respective practice areas and locations. The firms that scored the highest out of all those considered are placed in Tier 1.

Furthermore, the applicant pool for "Best Law Firms" is limited to practices with no less than one attorney honored in the corresponding edition of The Best Lawyers in America©. Best Lawyers® is also the publisher behind this list, which showcases a very small percentage of practicing attorneys from coast to coast. Hoyt & Blewett PLLC boasts three honorees of The Best Lawyers in America© 2021: Attorneys Alexander (Zander) Blewett III, Joseph P. Cosgrove, and Kurt M. Jackson.

The attorneys at Hoyt & Blewett PLLC have earned national recognition for their continuing commitment to helping individuals subjected to accidents involving serious personal injuries. The personal injury attorneys at Hoyt and Blewett zealously advocate for their clients against some of the largest corporations in the United States. Since Hoyt and Blewett opened its doors, their attorneys have recovered numerous multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements for their injured clients.

Seeking legal help? Visit Hoyt & Blewett PLLC online at hoytblewett.com to begin with a free consultation. Or visit bestlawfirms.usnews.com for more information about "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®.

SOURCE Hoyt & Blewett PLLC

