Hozpitality Group Acknowledges Middle East Hospitality Stakeholders for a Successful 2023

A Year of Achievements, Collaborations, and Recognition in the Middle East Hospitality Industry

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking about year 2024, Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Hozpitality Group, said, "In reflection of a transformative year, Hozpitality Group expresses heartfelt gratitude to the vibrant and supportive network of hospitality organizations, suppliers, and communities across the Middle East." The collaborative efforts and unwavering support from these stakeholders have played a crucial role in the success of Hozpitality Group's diverse initiatives throughout 2023, he added.

Celebrating Excellence

As per Raj, "The year began with the launch of Hozpitality's Best 30 Power List in the Middle East, a significant milestone. Middle Eastern hospitality companies nominated their leaders, and the community actively participated in voting. This initiative resulted in Hozpitality's Best 30 List, recognizing accomplished leaders across various departments. Special thanks to the Danube Group for their generous support in making this visionary endeavor possible, Raj added.

F&B Excellence

"Diversifying its commitment to excellence, Hozpitality Group introduced the Middle East F&B Excellence Awards, held at The Address Dubai Marina," said Raj. The event successfully brought together key players in the F&B industry, sponsors, partners, and supporters, providing a platform to recognize outstanding leaders in the sector, he added.

Culinary Celebrations

The 5th Middle East Chef Excellence Awards, supported by the Emirates Culinary Guild, honored culinary leaders at The Address Sky Views. "The accompanying printed magazine reached over 3000 companies, amplifying the recognition of culinary prowess," said Vandana Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group. Additionally, a live cooking competition targeting young chefs was organized as part of the awards, Vandana added.

Industry Engagement

"In commitment to industry engagement, Hozpitality Group actively participated in prominent trade fairs and exhibitions, maintaining a strong presence at GulFood, GulFood Manufacturing, The Hotel Show in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, and Expo-Culinaire," said Vandana.

Looking Ahead to 2024

Raj said, "Anticipating greater achievements in 2024, Hozpitality Group plans a live ceremony for the Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards in Mumbai, in February. Furthermore, the Hozpitality Sports Championship, in collaboration with Danube, is set to captivate audiences in Dubai in the middle of 2024."

Closing Thoughts

Hozpitality Group extends sincere gratitude to well-wishers, clients, and supporters who have been part of their journey in 2023.

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1.2 million professionals thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a 'much lower cost'. We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

'Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop' is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

