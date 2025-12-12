Hozpitality Group Celebrates the 11th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards & GM Powerlist 2025 at Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group proudly hosted the 11th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards and GM Powerlist 2025 at Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Dubai, recognizing outstanding leaders, rising stars, and teams in the region's hospitality sector.

The event honored exceptional talent across personal and corporate categories, celebrating achievements in leadership, operations, culinary arts, guest service, sustainability, and innovation.

Special Mentions & Partners:

Gold Sponsor: Nestlé Professional – Chef Elie and team

Silver Sponsor: Zarya Wellness – Suneer and Siraz

Powered By: Welbilt, US Beef, Delta Food Industries

Category Sponsors: TCL Detergents, Taaza

Production & Event Partners: Fushia Events, Absolute Frame, Restofair Rak

Beverage Partners: Heineken, Godawan & Diageo

Venue Partner: Arabian Ranches Golf Club

Arabian Ranches Golf Club Supporting Organizations: Emirates Culinary Guild, ICCA Dubai

Key Personal Category Winners:

Hospitality Leader of the Year: Mark Kirby, President, One&Only Resorts Kerzner International

Mark Kirby, President, One&Only Resorts Kerzner International General Manager of the Year: Fredrik Reinisch, Marriott Marquis Dubai Creek

Fredrik Reinisch, Marriott Marquis Creek Hotel Manager of the Year: Gisele Clark, Hilton Dubai The Walk

Gisele Clark, Hilton The Walk CSR Champion of the Year: Mohamed El Aziri, Wyndham Hotels Ajman

Mohamed El Aziri, Wyndham Hotels Ajman Culinary/Kitchen Champion of the Year: Elie Lteif, Nestlé Professional

Elie Lteif, Nestlé Professional Hospitality Rising Star of the Year: Nissaren Delgado, Paramount Hotel Midtown

Corporate Category Highlights:

Hotel of the Year (5-star): Taj Dubai

Taj Hotel of the Year (4-star): Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman

Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman Hotel Apartments of the Year: DAMAC Maison Aykon City

DAMAC Maison Aykon City Best Boutique Hotel: The Canvas Hotel Dubai , Curio Collection by Hilton

The Canvas Hotel , Curio Collection by Hilton Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Asha's Restaurant

Asha's Restaurant Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year: The Farm Restaurant, Al Barari

The Farm Restaurant, Al Barari Spa of the Year: One & Only Spa, The Palm Dubai

Judges' Choice Highlights:

Rising Hospitality Leader of the Year: Faiz Ahammed Assadi, CEO, Al Marina Holding

Faiz Ahammed Assadi, CEO, Al Marina Holding Arab Hotelier of the Year: Simon Samir, CEO – Stella Di Mare Dubai Marina

Simon Samir, CEO – Stella Di Mare Marina Dynamic Hotelier of the Year: Saurabh Tiwari, Area Director – IHCL Middle East & CIS

Middle East GM Powerlist 2025 Winners:

Notable winners include Amro Nagah (Swissotel Al Murooj), Fredrik Reinisch (Marriott Marquis Dubai Creek), David Wilson (Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm), and 40+ other distinguished GMs across the region.

Full list of award winners can be found at https://www.hozpitality.com/articles/details/editors-choice/hozpitality-group/hozpitality-group-successfully-concludes-11th-middle-east-hospitality-excellence-awards-2025-in-dubai-in-united-arab-emirates/8217

Raj Bhatt, Founder & CEO of Hozpitality Group, said:

"Hospitality is built on passion, dedication, and heart. Tonight, we celebrate every professional whose hard work makes our industry shine. These awards honor leadership, innovation, and excellence across the Middle East."

About Hozpitality Group:

Hozpitality Group connects hospitality professionals worldwide through awards, events, and resources, supporting leadership, growth, and innovation across the industry. The Group will also be launching awards in California in 2026.

Website: www.hozpitality.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684265/5669269/Hozpitality_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Hozpitality Group