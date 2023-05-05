Hozpitality Group's Middle East F&B Excellence Awards Celebrates Food and Beverage Brilliance in Dubai

With over 800 nominations and more than 65,000 votes, the glamorous event saw over 300 people in attendance, including representatives from top F&B establishments, industry experts, and sponsors.

DUBAI, UAE, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group, a Middle East hospitality industry leader, recently held its first edition of the Middle East F&B Excellence Awards at The Address Dubai Marina. The event recognized the best in the F&B segment, celebrating culinary excellence and recognizing the outstanding contributions of individuals in the industry.

Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Hozpitality Group, said, "This first edition of the awards ceremony saw an overwhelming response, with over 800 nominations from a diverse range of F&B establishments across the Middle East. A staggering 65,000 votes were cast, highlighting the fierce competition in the region's thriving F&B sector."

"The evening was a true celebration of F&B excellence, bringing together over 300 industry professionals to honour the crème de la crème of the region's F&B industry. The cherry on top was the presence of the charismatic EmCee, Tom Urquhart, whose witty humor infused an extra dose of vitality to the proceeding," Raj added.

"The Middle East F&B Excellence Awards would not have been possible without the generous support of esteemed sponsors and partners. Danube Hospitality, JM Foods, US Meat Federation, Welbilt, TCL, A&E, Restofair RAK, UAE Restaurant Group, Emirates Culinary Guild, ICCA Dubai and Absolute Frame all lent their valuable support to the event, underscoring their commitment to the region's F&B industry and its continued growth", said Raj.

The event's success was further enhanced by the breathtaking stage design and flawless execution by Fushia Events, who ensured that every aspect of the evening was crafted with meticulous attention to detail.

The Address Dubai Marina staff added their expertise in creating incredible experiences and memorable moments, elevated the event to new heights, and left a lasting impression on all attendees.

"The Middle East F&B Excellence Awards are a testament to the power of recognizing excellence in the F&B industry - a segment that has the potential to make any celebration truly extraordinary for guests. The inaugural edition of the awards was a resounding success, with numerous individuals and establishments receiving well-deserved recognition for their hard work and dedication," said Vandana Raj, co-founder Hozpitality Group.

According to Vandana, "The awards have served as a motivation for many to go the extra mile when needed, and we are delighted to have overwhelmed the industry with our efforts. It was an honor to give back to a community that deserves recognition every single day. The overwhelmingly positive response from guests and participants alike has filled us with a deep sense of pride and excitement for the future of the event."

The Middle East F&B Excellence Awards have set the standard for recognizing culinary excellence in the region and have established themselves as a much-anticipated event on the F&B industry calendar. The team at Hozpitality Group looks forward to continuing to shine a light on the outstanding achievements of individuals and establishments in the years to come," she added.

Vandana, spoke of her joy at seeing the positive impact of the Middle East F&B Excellence Awards. She described the heartwarming moment when individuals and their teams would rise from their seats, cheering in unison, upon being recognized for their achievements.

"When I saw people getting up from their table and their whole team cheering for them, that was the moment when I knew the awards had fulfilled their purpose. The recognition and appreciation that these individuals received from their department, their company, and their colleagues and friends was a truly special experience. It must have been an incredible feeling for them," Vandana said.

According to Raj, "Hozpitality Group has established itself as a leader in the thriving hospitality industry in the Middle East. With a mission to connect professionals in the hospitality industry with career opportunities and to recognize excellence in the field, the group has played an instrumental role in shaping the industry."

Through its various initiatives, including job portal, networking events, and industry events like the Middle East Excellence Awards, Hozpitality Group has become a trusted partner for both companies and professionals. The group's commitment to providing high-quality services and its relentless pursuit of excellence has earned it a reputation as a premier hospitality solutions provider in the region.

"As the hospitality industry in the Middle East continues to evolve and grow, Hozpitality Group remains at the forefront, dedicated to supporting and uplifting professionals in the field. With its innovative approach and unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, the group is poised for continued success and growth in the years to come," Raj added.

About Hozpitality Group: -

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1.2 million professionals through its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a 'much lower cost'. We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

'Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop' is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

To know more about the group, please log on to: www.hozpitality.com , www.hozpitalityplus.com , www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

