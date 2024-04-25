Hozpitality Unveils the Best 30 Power List for Most Popular Sales and Marketing Leaders in the Middle East 2024

Recognizing Excellence: Hozpitality's Best 30 List Based on Over 32,000 Votes

DUBAI, UAE, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality.com, a leading platform in the Middle East's hospitality landscape, proudly announces the unveiling of the Best 30 Power List for Sales and Marketing Leaders in the region for the year 2024. This meticulously curated list, a testament to the industry's dynamic spirit, reflects the culmination of over 32,000 votes received online.

"At the heart of the Middle East's bustling hospitality and tourism scene, the Hozpitality Group annually recognizes the trailblazers shaping the industry's trajectory with the Best 30 Sales and Marketing Power List," remarked Raj Bhatt, Founder of Hozpitality.com. The selection process, driven by the individuals' popularity among peers, colleagues, teams, suppliers, partners, and friends, underscores a commitment to spotlighting excellence within the sector.

Navigating the landscape of sales and marketing in the Middle East presents a myriad of challenges and opportunities. From staying abreast of industry trends to fostering meaningful client connections, leaders in these fields embody adaptability and unwavering dedication.

The Hozpitality Group's Best 30 Sales & Marketing Power List in the Middle East celebrates these exceptional individuals who champion a culture of excellence. "Initiatives like Hozpitality's Best 30 serve as a beacon, acknowledging the remarkable achievements of Sales and Marketing leaders in the Middle Eastern hospitality domain," added Raj. Nominated by their respective companies and peers, these luminaries epitomize excellence in Sales and Marketing, consistently showcasing a proclivity for innovation and delivering outstanding results for their organizations.

The full list of winners and their profiles can be seen at :- Hozpitality Group - Celebrating Hozpitality Best 30 Sales and Marketing Leaders in the Middle East

Here's the list of Hozpitality's Best 30 Sales, and Marketing Leaders in the Middle East: -

Ahmed Ibrahim , Director of Sales, The Tower Plaza Hotel

Alisher Yakubov , Cluster Assistant Marketing & Communications Manager, Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa

Amer Khoury , Director of Sales & Marketing, Dukes The Palm, Royal Hideaway

Ankitha Rajendaran, Group Marketing Manager, RMAL Hospitality

Arijit Paul , Sales & Marketing Director, Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Hotel & Convention Centre Dubai

Ashok Kapur , Director of MICE Global Sales – Middle East and Director of Sales, Taj Dubai

Dana Nikolic , Business Development Manager, FIVE Communications

Danelle Ruth Palang , Director of Marketing, Dusit Thani Dubai

Diala Serhal , Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing, Pullman Dubai Jumeirah Lakes Towers - Hotel & Residence, Novotel and ibis Abu Dhabi Gate Hotels

Gregory Savio D'Souza , Commercial Director of Sales & Marketing, Bab Al Qasr

Harold Alvarez , Director of Sales, Swissotel Al Murooj Dubai

Harpreet Singh , Assistant Director of Sales, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Imran Sheik, Executive Assistant Manager In–Charge of Sales & Marketing, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman

Karishma Chopra , Director of Marketing, Centara Mirage Beach Resort

Lilia Kulishenko, Marketing & Communications Manager, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

Maris Loo , Director of Sales & Marketing, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa

Megan Hewitt-Dean , Head of Marketing and Communications, Dubai Golf

Moataz Desouki , Director of Sales & Marketing, Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers

Mohamed Taher , Director of Strategic Sales & Events, Palazzo Versace Dubai

Mohannad Thabet , Marketing and Communication Manager, Emaar Hospitality Group

Nada Saidi , Multi-Property PR & Marketing Manager, Delta Hotels City Center Doha | Element City Center Doha | Element West Bay Doha | Al Samriya, Autograph Collection Doha

Nasser Zakaria, Cluster Sales Manager, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel and Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

Paromita Ohri , Director of Marketing & Communications, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Pushpendra Sah , Director of Sales, Ramada Hotel and Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR

Raed Kai , Director of Sales & Marketing, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Robert Nicolas , Director of Sales & Marketing, The Chedi Al Bait

Salim Lakdawala , Head of Marketing and E-commerce, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel, Ramada Downtown, ibis Styles Jumeira and Ramada JBR

Sama Kainat, Marketing Manager, Holiday Inn & Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay

Sona Rawal , Cluster Director of Sales, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, Wyndham Dubai Deira, Days Hotel by Wyndham Dubai Deira and Super 8 by Wyndham Dubai Deira

Sudheer Mekkattu, Cluster Marketing & Communication Manager, Adagio, Ibis Styles, Mercure Deira Dubai Cluster

The list, known as Hozpitality's Best, recognizes and celebrates the region's 30 Most Popular Hospitality Professionals. It includes superstars from crucial hotel departments such as HR, Sales & Marketing, Procurement, F&B, Culinary, Engineering, Housekeeping, Rooms Division, Finance, and more.

Raj expressed, "It is an honor to be a part of this journey and to recognize these exceptional leaders. We wish these individuals continued success and hope that they will inspire and guide their teams and aspiring professionals to reach new heights."

For more details about Hozpitality Group's Awards and initiatives, please visit Hozpitality Group's Awards and Initiatives.

About Hozpitality Group: -

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

