HP Black Friday 2019 Deals List: Best Early Spectre x360, Omen Gaming & HP Envy Laptop & PC Deals Shared by Deal Stripe

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a comparison of the best early HP Spectre x360, Envy & Omen gaming deals for Black Friday 2019. Access instant early Black Friday savings on HP Chromebooks, monitors, laptops, PCs & tablets by clicking the links below.

Best HP deals:

● Save up to $400 on the top-rated Spectre X360 laptop at HP.com - discounts apply to a variety of styles, colors, storage amounts and graphics

● Save up to $400 on HP's top-rated Omen series gaming computers at HP.com - including discounts on Omen laptops and desktops with varying specs

● Save up to $250 on top-rated HP Envy laptops and desktop computers at HP.com - featuring many versions like the All-In-One desktop, the Envy x360 and Envy x2

● Save up to 28% off on HP Chromebooks at HP.com - shop the Chromebook range featuring chrome OS, Intel Celeron Processor and HD touch display

● Save up to 62% off on HP laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets at HP.com - including sales onSpectre x360 convertible laptops, Omen gaming PCs, HP Envy laptops, Chromebook laptops and more

● Save up to $200 on a wide range of HP computers, laptops and desktops at Amazon - find deals on popular laptop ranges including Spectre x360, Envy, Chromebook and pavilion laptops as well as the top-rated Omen gaming computer series.

Best laptop & computer deals:

● Save up to 36% off on Microsoft Surface computers, laptops and PCs at Amazon - check deals available on top rated models including the Surface Pro 6, Pro 7 and Pro X, the Surface Go, the Surface book 2 and Surface laptop 3

● Save up to 59% on a variety of Chromebook laptops at Amazon - check for live prices on the popular Samsung Chromebook 3, Google Pixelbook, Acer Chromebook, Asus Chromebook flip and HP Chromebook

● Save up to 50% off on Dell desktops, laptops, monitors and gaming PCs at the Dell.com Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale - sale ends 11/18

● Save up to 61% on a wide range of laptops & PCs at Amazon - including discounts on top rated HP, Lenovo, Microsoft Surface, Dell, Apple & Acer computers & devices

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Earlier this year, HP introduced the 13-inch and 15-inch models of the HP Spectre x360 featuring portable power with tablet mode. The HP Envy 13 still offers the best value for money, although the HP Chromebook 14 is the better laptop for Chrome OS users. Casual gamers can turn to the HP Pavilion Gaming 15 and HP Omen 17 outside of HP ultrabook lines. In terms of desktop computers, the HP Z2 Mini G4 and HP Omen Obelisk are a must-buy.

How do retailers decide on Black Friday sales? Both brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers offer discounts on thousands of items during Black Friday. On average, shoppers can save 20% on in-store deals and 24% on online deals, according to personal finance website The Balance.

The dominance of online shopping as the preferred shopping option becomes more evident on Black Friday. Adobe Analytics reports that the online sales for 2018's Black Friday reached $6.22 billion, a 23.6% increase from the preceding year's sales.

SOURCE Deal Stripe