HP Hood Deploys Appian Workforce Safety Solution with Vaccination Insights

"Throughout the pandemic, our first priority has been ensuring the health and safety of our employees," said Jean McGurl, Senior Director of Human Resources at Hood. "Once we established how to do that, we realized we needed a software solution to help us implement and strictly enforce those policies. Appian Workforce Safety was the best fit for us because of its flexibility, its ease of use and administration, and the speed at which it can be customized and deployed."

The Workforce Safety solution can be deployed in a matter of hours on the Appian HIPAA-compliant and HiTRUST-certified cloud. The solution, built on the Appian Low-code Automation Platform , gives employers full control over how vaccine information is captured, including what questions are asked, how they're asked, and what data is required. Unlike most other solutions, Appian also collects employee intent to get vaccinated, as well as whether someone is partially- or fully-vaccinated. Employees can easily update their vaccine status from their mobile phone and upload related documents, or take a picture of their CDC-issued vaccine card. All data is securely stored within the unified Workforce Safety command center for full visibility and reporting.

Appian Workforce Safety is the only solution with a unified, automated, and flexible approach for safely returning to onsite work, including:

Contact Tracing

FDA-authorized COVID-19 Testing

Vaccination Insights

Incident Case Management

Symptom and Isolation Monitoring

Visitor and Capacity Management

Aggregate Health Reporting

Join Appian on March 18, 2021 for the " Beyond Vaccinations: Charting a Path to Tomorrow's Workplace " webinar. A panel of leading doctors from George Washington University will explore the core questions that Human Resource and Health & Safety leaders must answer to reopen their facilities and stay open safely.

