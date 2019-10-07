HP Hood Plant is First Fluid Dairy Processor Awarded ENERGY STAR® Certification

"Plant Manager David Laden and the entire Agawam team embody the Company's dedication to sustainability," says Mike Suever, senior vice president of milk procurement at HP Hood. "They really stepped up to the plate and went above and beyond to ensure Hood remains an industry leader in energy and water use reduction."

ENERGY STAR was introduced by EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. Every year, the award is presented to dairy plants that have a distinguished mark of energy efficiency and achieves the highest score on the EPA ENERGY STAR performance scale known as the Energy Performance Indicator (EPI). The EPI score enables plants to compare its energy performance to similar plants. The award was presented to Laden at an awards ceremony in Washington D.C. last week.

"The Agawam plant is doing an outstanding job of managing energy, enabling the facility to be one of the most energy efficient fluid milk processing plants in the U.S.," said Walt Tunnessen, ENERGY STAR industrial program manager. "It now joins an elite group of US manufacturing plants that have earned ENERGY STAR Certification for best-in-class energy performance."

To learn more about HP Hood in New England and its continued efforts to conserve energy, please visit Hood.com.

About HP Hood

Founded in 1846, today Hood is one of the largest and most trusted food and beverage manufacturers in the United States. For more than 170 years, the name Hood has been synonymous with fresh, quality products that taste great. Hood's portfolio of national and super-regional brands and franchise products includes Hood, Simply Smart Milk, Heluva Good!, LACTAID, Blue Diamond Almond Breeze, Hershey's Milk & Milkshakes and more. For more information, please visit Hood.com.

