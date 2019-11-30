HP Laptop & Chromebook Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of HP Spectre, Omen, Pavilion & Envy Laptop Deals by Consumer Walk
Compare HP Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save now on HP Spectre x360, Envy, Omen and Ultrabook laptops
Nov 30, 2019, 22:20 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best HP Cyber Monday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on HP Spectre x360, Envy and Omen gaming laptops.
Best HP Laptop & Chromebook Deals:
- Save up to 63% off on HP laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets at HP.com - including sales on Spectre x360 convertible laptops, Omen gaming PCs, HP Envy laptops, Chromebook laptops and more
- Save up to $400 on the top-rated HP Spectre X360 laptop at HP.com
- Save up to $700 on HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops - at Walmart
- Save up to 40% on HP Chromebooks - check the latest deals on HP Chromebook 11, 14 & X360 at Walmart
- Save up to $70 on HP Chromebooks at HP.com - shop the HP Chromebook range featuring chrome OS, Intel Celeron Processors and HD touch displays
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of HP computers, laptops and desktops at Amazon - find deals on popular laptop ranges including Spectre x360, Envy, Chromebook and pavilion laptops
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of HP laptops, PCs, monitors & printers at Walmart
More HP Deals:
- Save up to $400 on HP's top-rated Omen series gaming computers at HP.com - including discounts on top-rated high-performance HP Omen laptops and desktops
- Save up to $600 on HP Omen & Pavilion gaming PCs and laptops - at Walmart
- Save up to $250 on top-rated HP Envy laptops and desktop computers at HP.com - featuring many versions like the All-In-One desktop, the Envy x360 and Envy x2
- Save up to 52% on HP monitors at HP.com - including savings on best-selling IPS & LED Backlit monitors
Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
HP covers all fronts with their laptop and desktop lines of products. With 8GB RAM and an Intel Core i7 chip, the HP Omen 17 is currently one of the best gaming laptops on the market. For a more lightweight option, there's the HP Spectre x360 with 13.3-inch Full HD display and up to 2TB of storage. The HP Pavilion x360 and HP Envy x360 are also noteworthy as they run on Windows 10 and easily convertible to tent, stand or tablet mode. The HP Chromebook 14 may not be an ultrabook but is well-balanced with a reliable keyboard and trackpad.
Are there still deals to be found on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday became the marketing term for the first day after the Thanksgiving weekend due to the influx of new online deals released during the last day of Black Friday sales. New deals are typically launched on gadgets and big-ticket home appliances.
Amazon broke the record for Cyber Monday sales last year, with approximately $7.9 billion in total online sales according to Adobe Analytics.
