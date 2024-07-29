HPA Exchange Acquires Dignity Health Micro-Hospital in Phoenix

PHOENIX, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HPA Exchange LLC, a healthcare real estate investment sponsor created by the executive team of Healthcare Property Advisors, a vertically integrated healthcare real estate owner and operator, announced today the acquisition of a micro-hospital with emergency room and imaging center that is 100% leased to Dignity Health in Phoenix. Located at 7171 S. 51st Drive.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of this well-located healthcare property that is leased on a long-term, absolute net-lease basis to an investment-grade tenant," said Robert Lee, co-president and chief investment officer of HPA Exchange. "HPA Exchange was founded earlier this year with the goal of targeting mission-critical healthcare real estate within growth markets that exhibit strong fundamentals, stable health system environments and a growing aging population. Additionally, we seek out institutional-quality properties that are operated by best-in-class healthcare systems and physician groups, and this acquisition is a strong testament to the execution of our investment strategy."

The 3.92-acre property was built-to-suit and completed in 2014 for Arizona General, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dignity Health.

A multi-state nonprofit network, Dignity Health is a part of CommonSpirit Health, a nonprofit health system with more than 2,200 care sites in 24 states, 35,000 providers and 45,000 nurses. The health system has an upgraded Moody's credit rating of A3 as of March 2024 and reported revenues of $34.6 billion in its fiscal year 2023. Dignity Health has more than 10,000 physicians, 400 care centers, and a reported $10.8 billion 2023 annual revenue. As a part of CommonSpirit Health, Dignity Health is the largest Catholic health system in the nation, according to rankings from Becker's Hospital Review.

"This micro-hospital is an excellent example of how non-high-acuity healthcare is transitioning from large acute care environments like hospitals to well-located and well-designed strategic ambulatory care that is closer to resident neighborhoods," added Thuy Turner, co-president and chief operating officer of HPA Exchange. "These facilities are designed to service the community for better access and efficiency."

The acute care micro-hospital is located in Phoenix's Laveen Village, approximately eight miles southwest of downtown. Including 38,900 rentable square feet, the hospital includes: a 24/7 emergency department; 16 patient beds; 10 emergency room beds; two advanced operating suites for surgical procedures; a full onsite laboratory; a full radiology suite with 64-slide CT scan, X-ray and ultrasound capabilities; a pharmacy; and a cafeteria. The hospital's lease is guaranteed by Dignity Health.

According to Jones Lang LaSalle's report, Medical Outpatient Building Perspective, released in April, medical outpatient buildings have seen relentless demand and remain one of the most resilient commercial real estate property types.

Healthcare Property Advisors is a vertically integrated institutional real estate fund manager, owner, operator and developer. HPA launched HPA Exchange LLC in 2024 to bring institutional quality medical real estate investments to accredited investors via the broker-dealer and RIA markets that cater to investors utilizing 1031 exchanges for their investment portfolios and estate planning purposes

HPA Exchange seeks to offer investment-grade core and core-plus institutional-quality properties that are operated by best-in-class healthcare systems, established physician groups and life science groups for outpatient purpose-built facilities. The investment firm is led by a seasoned management team with an average of 25 years of experience in healthcare real estate.

HPA Exchange LLC is a new business platform created by the executive team of Healthcare Property Advisors, a vertically integrated healthcare real estate owner, investor, and operator. The vertical integration of the firm allows HPA to leverage the relationships with a large network of healthcare systems, and provide active asset management, investment and development of medical office buildings and outpatient facilities. Healthcare Property Advisors' executive team has acquired or advised on the investment of more than $1 billion in healthcare related properties since 2014. Headquartered in Brea, California, HPA Exchange is a real estate investment sponsor that provides private placement offerings focused on medical properties anchored by credit-tenant healthcare systems, physician groups, life science groups and other outpatient facilities. For more information, visit www.hpaxchange.com.

HPA Exchange LLC offers securities through American Alternative Capital, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Only available in states where AAC is registered. AAC is not affiliated with HPA Exchange LLC. This communication is provided for informational purposes only. Additional information is available upon request. Historical data does not guarantee future results. Real estate security investments may be speculative, illiquid, and carry a high degree of risk – including the potential loss of the entire investment.

