HPFY Scholarship Deadline Fast Approaching

At HPFY corporate social responsibility is of great importance. They have successfully launched 27 Giving Days till date, donating over $63k to global causes. HPFY offers $2000 in scholarships every year to students with disabilities and students who aim to make this world a better place. This year's application deadline is August 15th.

Launched in 2002, Health Products For You is an innovative health and wellness e-commerce company based in Brookfield, Connecticut. Registering over 300% growth in the last three years, the fast growing INC 5000 company addresses the healthy lifestyle needs of people worldwide. With a curated product portfolio of over 150,000, HPFY provides a seamless shopping experience through its online and offline retail store.

At HealthProductsForYou.com, you can conveniently shop by category or health condition. Everything from wound care supplies to catheters, ostomy bags, adult diapers and nebulizers are available at discounted prices. They offer a vast range of mobility aids, daily living aids, bath safety products, and women's health products as well.

More than 462,000 customers trust HPFY with their needs. All customers are automatically enrolled in the Reward Dollar Program that helps them earn up to 10% of their order in Reward Dollars. These can be used for future purchases. "HPFY is a great online medical supplier for me. They are responsive if you have a problem and their website makes for easy ordering. The rewards program is truly valuable," says Donna W., a loyal customer of HPFY since 2012.

HPFY accepts all credit cards including FSA and HSA cards for payment. "This is my second purchase from them. I am pleased at the FSA eligible item diversity," says Britanie E. With exclusive coupons for newsletter subscribers, auto-reorder discounts and B2B offers for hospitals and nursing homes, there is something for everyone at HPFY.

The health insurance landscape has changed significantly. Most customers either have a high deductible or cannot afford insurance. Many of HPFY customers are baby boomers and seniors living on a fixed income who have pressing medical needs. With the help of low prices, free shipping and the reward dollar program their customers are able to buy more for their money and live a fuller life.

"We strive hard to make a difference in the lives of our customers by making health and wellness accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," said HPFY CEO & Co-Founder Naheed Quaisar.

