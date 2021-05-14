HPIL Holding Announces it has Received Name Change Approval from FINRA

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces that FINRA has approved the official name change of the company to CYBERNETIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

"I am looking forward to the Q & A on the 28th, so I can squash any misconceptions and rumours and get this company back on the track as we are aggressively doing so", said Stephen Brown, CEO.

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

For more information:

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd

1720 650 West Georgia St

Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8

Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO

www.cybernetictech.ca

[email protected]

Ph: (778) 819-1956

SOURCE HPIL Holding

