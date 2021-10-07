HPIL Holding (HPIL), Announces it Has Entered into a Letter of Intent to Develop the Apogee CZYSZ Electric Powered Motorcycle

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces it has signed a Letter of Intent with the representatives of the Michael Czysz estate to develop a proof-of-concept Electric Motorcycle under the Apogee Dynamics Power Management System.



"We are excited to be moving to a long-form agreement with MotoCzysz on this thrilling project. As early innovators in the Electric Vehicle space, they are a perfect match to what Apogee aspires. Their E1pc raced on the cutting edge of EV technology, winning four (4) Isle of Man racing championships. It's wonderful that Michael's legacy will live on through Apogee Dynamics," said Stephen Brown, CEO.



Michael as evidenced in many articles, including documentaries https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvL__fyk9K8 where it shows his journey to build the Worlds Fastest Motorcycle. https://canadamotoguide.com/2016/05/09/michael-czysz-american-motorcycle-pioneer-succumbs-to-cancer/. This brings together revolutionary Apogee technology with Electric Motorcycle world-champion pioneer MotoCzysz, whose legendary visionary, Michael Czysz, passed away in 2016.

"Apogee's powertrain system will provide a unique profile in the Electric Motorcycle segment, providing both advanced power distribution as well as unrivalled range. I am eager to integrate this into the Apogee Czysz Electric Motorcycle and to continue the spirit of invention and innovation that Michael Czysz began," said Lord Ferrox Tutinean, CTO.

