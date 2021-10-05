HPIL Holding (HPIL) Announces it has secured a Ten Million Dollar Credit Line

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) is pleased to announce that it has signed and secured a Ten Million ($10,000,000.00 USD) Dollar equity credit line with Auctus Fund LLC.

"After many long discussions with the Auctus team I feel very comfortable that they are in this for the long term and have committed their support in helping us to build HPIL and its many exciting projects/divisions," said Stephen Brown, Chairman/CEO.

"I would also like to give an update on the ZIPPA project that is coming along very well and expect to be presenting a trial run within the next 3 weeks, along with other World Gaming projects," said Stephen Brown CEO.

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.



