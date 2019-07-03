HPMC (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose): Worldwide Market Insights & Projections Through 2019-2024 - The Construction Industry Currently Accounts for the Majority of Global HPMC Consumption

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HPMC (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the value of the global HPMC market has grown at a CAGR of around 8% during 2011-2018 driven by its strong demand in the construction and pharmaceutical sectors.

The report provides a comprehensive insight into the industry including its market breakup by region, market breakup by end-uses, value chain analysis, import and export trends, key players and market outlook. The report also gives an in-sight into the manufacturing process of HPMC, covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, manufacturing process flow, the reactions involved, raw materials and their requirements, etc.



The report has analysed the global HPMC market on the basis of major end-use industries. The construction industry currently represents the biggest end-user of HPMC accounting for the majority of its total global consumption. It is used in the construction industry as a result of its high water retention which aids in extending the working time of mortar and helps in increasing the mechanical strength of mortar while solidification.



In the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry, it is used as an emulsifying, dispersing and thickening agent for lotions, ointments, creams and pastes. HPMC also acts as a compression aid and coating agent for tablets and as a substitute for animal derived gelatine in making capsules.



In the food industry, it is used for emulsifying, stabilising, suspending and thickening various food products such as frozen foods, frozen fruits, sauces and ketchups.



The report has analysed the global HPMC market on the basis of key regions. According to the report, China represents the largest consumer of HPMC accounting for nearly a fourth of its total global consumption. China was followed by Western Europe, Asia (excluding China), United States, Central/Eastern Europe, Middle East and South America.



On the basis of imports and exports the report finds that Belgium is the largest global importer of HPMC followed by the United States, India, Turkey and the Russian Federation. Germany, on the other hand, represents its largest global exporter.



The report has also analysed the key players of the global HPMC market. Some of the major players include - Shin Etsu Tylose, Ashland, Dow Chemicals, Shandong Head Co., Ltd and Samsung Fine Chemical.



Essential Aspects Evaluated



Market Trends

Major Regions

Key Application Areas

Key Manufacturers

Price Trends

Raw Material Requirements

Chemical Reactions Involved in the Manufacturing Process

Major Importers and Exporters

Value Chain Analysis

Market Trends for Major Feedstocks

Price Trends for Major Feedstocks

Key Regions for Major Feedstocks

Key Application Areas for Major Feedstocks

Key Players for Major Feedstocks

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global HPMC Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by End Use

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Research and Development

5.8.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.4 Manufacturing

5.8.5 Distribution

5.8.6 Exports

5.8.7 End-Use

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.10 Trade Data

5.10.1 Imports

5.10.2 Exports

5.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 China

6.2 Western Europe

6.3 Other Asia

6.4 United States

6.5 Central/Eastern Europe

6.6 Middle East

6.7 South America

6.8 Others



7 Market by End Use

7.1 Construction

7.2 Pharmaceuticals (Including Cosmetics)

7.3 Food Industry

7.4 Others



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Structure

8.2 Key Manufacturers

8.3 Profiles of Key Players

8.3.1 Shin Etsu Tylose

8.3.2 Ashland

8.3.3 Dow Chemical

8.3.4 Shandong Head Co. Ltd.

8.3.5 Lotte Fine Chemical



9 HPMC Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Chemical Reactions Involved

9.3 Detailed Process Flow

9.4 Raw Material Requirements

9.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rates



10 HPMC Feedstock Market Analysis

10.1 Cotton

10.1.1 Market Performance

10.1.1.1 Volume Trends

10.1.1.2 Value Trends

10.1.2 Price Trends

10.1.3 Market Breakup by Region

10.1.4 Market Breakup by End-Use

10.2 Wood Pulp

10.3 Propylene Oxide

10.4 Methyl Chloride

10.5 Sodium Hydroxide



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yq0b7c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

