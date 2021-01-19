HPOne Announces Addition of Key C-suite Executives, Builds on Strategic Objectives Following 2020 Growth Recapitalization

New key executives will continue to build HPOne as one of the premier technology-driven Medicare distribution platforms. Tweet this

As chief financial officer, Pedersen is responsible for the day-to-day and strategic responsibilities of the finance and accounting departments. Before joining HPOne, Pedersen was the senior vice president and chief financial officer for iHeartMedia's Markets Group, where he sat on the company's operating committee, oversaw financial operations and supported sales leadership teams with data analytics and business insights. In addition, he managed the company's shared services functions including credit, collections, billing, accounting, procurement, and accounts payable. Pedersen holds a master's degree in business administration from Columbia Business School and a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from the University of Connecticut.

In his new role as chief technology officer, Katipally is responsible for leading, directing, and mobilizing the current technology team while advancing HPOne's technologies, processes, and approaches. He previously served as the chief technology officer at Kaplan Test Prep, where he led globally distributed teams, built omni-channel marketing and sales solutions, implemented comprehensive CRM and ERP solutions, commercialized a multi-tenant SaaS platform, led a digital transformation, and modernized the technology stack to cloud-based architecture. He holds a master's degree in computer science from Arizona State University.

Krausz, who joined as chief marketing officer last year, has been leading the marketing, digital, and creative teams with a focus on driving company growth. Previously, Krausz served as chief marketing officer of Nutrisystem, Inc., where she launched new brands, improved creative performance, led a digital transformation, dramatically expanded reach, and increased customer lifetime value via engagement and pricing strategies. Krausz holds a master's degree in business administration from the Tuck School at Dartmouth College.

About HPOne

HPOne is a leading Medicare and health insurance sales and marketing organization, delivering direct-to-consumer marketing, enrollment and contact center solutions on behalf of national and regional health plans. Founded in 2006, the HPOne mission is to help consumers navigate the complexities of Medicare, ensuring each enrollment provides a comprehensive, cost-effective plan that suits individual needs with continued support as the programs evolve. This consumer-first approach, coupled with a culture of personalized attention, is why HPOne leads the industry in performance marketing, member acquisition and retention. HPOne is also the largest producer of exclusive Medicare leads. With nine locations across the country, HPOne serves consumers in every state. In 2020, HPOne announced a recapitalization of the company, which led to a cash investment supporting future growth and strategic objectives. For more information, visit HPOne.

