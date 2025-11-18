HPR Establishes New Global Headquarters in Greater Boston's Innovation Corridor

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HPR, the leader in high-performance capital markets infrastructure, today announced its move into a new global headquarters in the heart of Needham, Massachusetts.

The 282,000 square-foot building is a landmark facility, featuring a four-story atrium, state-of-the-art conference rooms, and expansive employee amenities, and will serve as the foundation for HPR's next phase of growth.

"With plans to officially transition into the new building in early Q1 2026, HPR is doubling its footprint, which reflects not only our growth but also our commitment to cementing Greater Boston's reputation as a global fintech hub," said Anthony Amicangioli, Founder and CEO of HPR. "The new facility underscores HPR's unique position at the cutting edge of capital markets technology and we are proud to continue to anchor our future here in the greater Boston area, where world-class talent, technology, and finance intersect."

Highlights of the New Headquarters

Modernized workspace : 52,000 sq ft dedicated to HPR, with 200+ workstations and offices, as well as collaboration spaces

: 52,000 sq ft dedicated to HPR, with 200+ workstations and offices, as well as collaboration spaces Employee experience : On-site fitness center, daily lunch service, and social areas including a game lounge and craft beer café

: On-site fitness center, daily lunch service, and social areas including a game lounge and craft beer café Sustainability: LEED-certified design with energy-efficient lighting, recycled construction materials, and advanced natural light systems

HPR is Hiring!

Learn more about HPR's openings here: https://hyannisportresearch.com/careers/.

The new headquarters represents HPR's long-term vision of building future-proofed, hardware and high-performance software-based capital markets infrastructure, accelerating Boston's position as a global leader in financial technology innovation.

"With the world's leading universities in its backyard, Boston will always be at the center of breakthrough engineering," Amicangioli added. "HPR is a meaningful contributor to that legacy, delivering the technology that powers tomorrow's markets."

About HPR

HPR is a comprehensive platform-as-a-service, pioneering hardware and high-performance software-based trading infrastructure solutions as the natural evolution in capital markets. Powering global investment banks, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and exchanges, HPR takes a unified approach to supporting electronic trading technology and enterprise risk management with unparalleled speed, efficiency, reliability, and determinism. HPR's products, all offered as a fully managed service, provide ultra-low-latency pre-trade risk management, direct market access, market data delivery, and matching engine technology. For more information, visit www.hyannisportresearch.com.

