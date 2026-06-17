HPR Wins Awards Recognizing Its High-Performance Infrastructure Solutions and Excellence in Employee Benefits

Honored by Markets Media, A-Team Group, Mployer

BOSTON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HPR, the leader in high-performance capital markets infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has received three awards highlighting the success of its growing suite of unified platform solutions as well as the company's commitment to the well-being of its uniquely skilled workforce.

HPR has earned the following 2026 recognitions:

"HPR is honored to be celebrated by these esteemed organizations for excellence in two very important areas," said Anthony Amicangioli, Founder and CEO of HPR. "First, we take great pride in our ability to deliver fully managed, high-performance capital markets infrastructure solutions that continue to raise the bar in terms of latency, determinism, and throughput. Just as important, we value the elite talent within our organization and are proud to be acknowledged at the national level for our best-in-class benefits. It is the skills and dedication of our employees that ultimately enable us to continue building trading technology that drives client success."

"It is a pleasure to congratulate HPR for winning the Best High Performance Network Services Provider at this year's TradingTech Insight Awards USA," said Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group and host of the 8th annual awards. "These awards recognize the visionaries who are redefining the boundaries of capital markets technology. HPR has demonstrated exceptional innovation in delivering the high-performance infrastructure and data-led solutions required to succeed in today's complex trading landscape. Their success in such a competitive field is a testament to their commitment to driving the industry forward."

HPR's mission-critical infrastructure solutions have been serving tier-1 capital markets participants for nearly two decades. With deep expertise in hardware and high-performance software, it continues to innovate with platform solutions across the trading lifecycle, spanning pre-trade risk management, direct market access, enterprise trading risk, market data delivery, and matching engine technology.

About HPR

HPR is a comprehensive platform-as-a-service provider, pioneering hardware- and high-performance software-based capital markets infrastructure solutions. Powering global tier-1 brokers, hedge funds, and proprietary trading firms, HPR takes a unified approach to supporting electronic trading technology and enterprise risk management with unparalleled speed, efficiency, reliability, and determinism. HPR's products, all offered as a fully managed service, provide ultra-low-latency pre-trade risk management, direct market access, market data delivery, and matching engine technology. For more information, visit www.hyannisportresearch.com.

Media Contact:

Diane Levich

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SOURCE HPR