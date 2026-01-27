HPR Launches Maxbot, a Full Hardware Market Access Gateway and Pre-Trade Risk Solution

Maxbot reflects the continued evolution toward hardware-based capital markets infrastructure

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HPR, the leader in high-performance capital markets infrastructure solutions, today announced the launch of Maxbot, an ultra-low-latency market access gateway and pre-trade risk solution with a full hardware data path, offering firms the ultimate performance, flexibility and integrated risk controls in a single appliance.

Building on HPR's legacy of best-in-class high-performance market access and trading risk management solutions, Maxbot offers sub-microsecond, deterministic latency, wire-to-wire. End users with various trading strategies benefit from shared order entry and fully customizable protocol transformation capabilities.

With 400+ trading sessions, firms get complete access to every venue in any geographic region using a single Maxbot appliance, simplifying their market access infrastructure stack. Enabling 500,000 messages per second of sustained throughput and burst capacity of up to 12 million messages per second, Maxbot is designed to support banks, execution venues and trading firms in the most latency-sensitive environments.

"As message rates and market complexity continue to accelerate, markets have reached a point where software alone can no longer scale reliably," said Anthony Amicangioli, Founder and CEO of HPR.

"Just as routing and switching functions moved from software into hardware as networks scaled, capital markets infrastructure is following the same path necessary to deliver the latency, throughput, and determinism required by modern electronic markets. Maxbot represents a natural evolution of that transition."

About HPR

HPR is a comprehensive platform-as-a-service, pioneering hardware-based trading infrastructure solutions as the natural evolution in capital markets. Powering global investment banks, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and exchanges, HPR takes a unified approach to supporting electronic trading technology and enterprise risk management with unparalleled speed, efficiency, reliability, and determinism. HPR's products, all offered as a fully managed service, provide ultra-low-latency pre-trade risk management, direct market access, market data delivery, and matching engine technology. For more information, visit www.hyannisportresearch.com.

Media Contact:

Diane Levich

[email protected]

SOURCE HPR