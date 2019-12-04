HPR Wins "Best New Infrastructure Technology" at WatersTechnology's 2019 American Financial Technology Awards (AFTAs)

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HPR (Hyannis Port Research), the leading provider of advanced capital markets infrastructure (CMI) technologies, today announced that its Omnibot® multi-function network switch has been named "Best New Infrastructure Technology Introduced over the last 12 Months" in the WatersTechnology American Financial Technology Awards (AFTAs). Selected by the editors of influential capital markets monthly Waters Magazine, the AFTAs recognize excellence in the deployment and management of financial technology within the asset management and investment banking communities.

HPR helps today's market participants better compete by simplifying and unifying their back ends and building data center architectures on par with cutting-edge technology firms. The firm's suite of products allows banks, brokers and quantitative traders to set up trading infrastructure in a more effective way. HPR's Omnibot is the first "application-aware" network switch that integrates markets access, risk management, data and latency capture functionalities to yield superior performance, fewer systems and lower costs for end users.

"HPR builds mission-critical components that power modern trading infrastructure(s) and Omnibot represents a dramatic leap forward in that endeavor," said HPR Founder and CEO Tony Amicangioli. "This latest accolade not only validates the hard work that the entire team at HPR has undertaken to develop the product, but it also speaks to the value that our innovative and collaborative culture can create for our clients. Waters is one of the most respected publications in our industry, and we are honored to be recognized in their awards."

The AFTA award honoring Omnibot follows HPR's recognition earlier this month as an Ultimate Fintech Workplace by Harrington Starr and 2018's selection of HPR as the "Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider" by the A-Team Group. In August, HPR was profiled by the Wall Street Journal, with the paper spotlighting HPR's "little black box that does heavy lifting for Wall Street."

About HPR

Headquartered in Boston, HPR is a leading provider of high-performance enterprise solutions that power the industry's leading brokers, clearing firms, market makers and quantitative hedge funds. The firm's visionary technology strips away complexity and injects simplicity to drive results. HPR's products, all of which are offered as a fully managed service, include: Omnibot™, Riskbot® and Softbot®, which provide ultra-low latency Direct Market Access and pre-trade risk management; CRM-X, an intuitive and powerful user interface for managing system-wide risk controls; and Unimus™, a highly unified technology framework and service-oriented architecture upon which a user's entire capital markets infrastructure (CMI) stack can be built. For more information, visit www.hyannisportresearch.com.

SOURCE HPR

Related Links

https://hyannisportresearch.com

