HPS and Lunate Expand Relationship with Launch of Strategic Solutions Partners Platform

The newly created Platform will focus on bespoke preferred and common equity investments as well as related private debt investments in large corporates

Lunate will anchor the Platform with a projected commitment of at least $1 billion

NEW YORK and ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HPS Investment Partners ("HPS"), a leading global, credit-focused alternative investment firm, and Lunate, an independent global investment firm with over $110 billion in assets under management, today announced a strategic collaboration to launch the HPS Strategic Solutions Partners Platform (the "Platform").

The Platform will focus on making privately negotiated preferred and common equity investments as well as related debt investments in sponsor and non-sponsor owned large corporates, primarily in the United States and Europe. As part of the launch, Lunate will anchor the Platform with a projected long-term commitment of at least $1 billion. HPS and Lunate will also work together to facilitate access to the newly established Platform for MENA-based investors.

The growth of the market for private credit is accelerating globally, and large businesses are increasingly turning to structured and privately negotiated capital solutions to meet their financing needs. The growth in demand for capital is being met with limited supply of available capital, creating a compelling opportunity for experienced investment platforms that can deliver customized solutions at scale.

Together, Lunate and HPS have built on their long-standing relationship to co-create a platform that seeks to capture this opportunity set and create value for corporates and investors alike. The Platform will seek to utilize a rigorous investment selection process to identify mature companies with stable business models that historically demonstrate stronger resilience and deliver bespoke financing solutions to support their strategic growth objectives.

Scot French, Founding Partner and Co-President of HPS, said, "Market dynamics continue to create attractive opportunities for customized, scaled capital solutions, as both sponsor and non-sponsor owned large companies seek flexible sources of financing. Our relationship with Lunate will enhance our ability to capture these opportunities as we look to strategically scale our dedicated capital base across preferred and common equity strategies."

Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Managing Partner of Lunate, said, "We are excited to collaborate with HPS to launch this new Platform, providing our clients access to differentiated strategies in the global private credit market. Leveraging HPS' successful track record in deploying investments across markets and cycles, our partnership is built on resilience and adaptability, positioning us for long-term success."

"We are pleased to partner with Lunate and look forward to deepening our collaboration as we seek to identify and capitalize on new market opportunities we believe have the potential to deliver even greater value to our clients and portfolio companies," added Scott Kapnick, Chief Executive Officer of HPS.

The launch of the Platform is subject to customary market and regulatory approvals.

About HPS Investment Partners

HPS, a part of BlackRock, is a leading global, credit-focused alternative investment firm that seeks to provide creative capital solutions and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients. We manage various strategies across the capital structure, including privately negotiated senior debt; privately negotiated junior capital solutions in debt, preferred and equity formats; liquid credit including syndicated leveraged loans, collateralized loan obligations and high yield bonds; asset-based finance and real estate. The scale and breadth of our platform offers the flexibility to invest in companies large and small, through standard or customized solutions. At our core, we share a common thread of intellectual rigor and discipline that enables us to create value for our clients, who have entrusted us with approximately $165 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2025.

For more information, please visit www.hpspartners.com.

About Lunate

Lunate is an independent global investment firm with more than $110 billion in AUM, headquartered in Abu Dhabi.

With a core focus on private markets, we are also active across the broader asset management spectrum, working with a diverse client base that includes institutions, family offices and corporates. As a leader in private market solutions, we leverage our scale, agility and access to top-tier partners to invest across multiple asset classes and geographies through our co-mingled funds, customized portfolios and SMAs, seeking to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for our clients. Lunate has also established Alterra, the world's largest private climate investment vehicle and Axight, focused on mid-market opportunities in Asia Pacific.

Complementing its private markets platform, Lunate offers investors a range of conventional and thematic ETFs, defined benefit solutions through Ghaf Benefits, and wealth management services.

For more information, please visit www.lunate.com

Lunate Capital Limited, Axight Capital Limited and Alterra Management Limited are regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority, Lunate Capital LLC is regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority, and are all subsidiaries of Lunate Holding RSC Limited.

