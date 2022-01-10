HPS Asset Value Funds Appoints William Stephenson as Chief Executive Officer and Thomas Lyle as Chief Operating Officer of Global Leasing Operations to the Funds' Leasing Platforms

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset-Based Financing Funds ("HPS Asset Value Funds") managed by HPS Investment Partners, LLC ("HPS"), a leading global credit investment firm with over $75 billion of assets under management, today announced that William 'Bill' Stephenson and Thomas Lyle have been appointed CEO and COO, respectively, for their Global Leasing Platforms (the "Platforms").

The Platforms include PEAC UK and PEAC Europe, both of which are B2B lenders focused on supporting small and mid-size enterprises, as well as the soon to be acquired Marlin Business Services, a lender specializing in providing financing to small companies, and collectively operate in 11 countries. The Platforms currently have balance sheet lease assets of €4.5 billion and annual originations of over €2.4 billion.

"We are extremely fortunate that these two industry veterans have recognized the unique potential our Platforms offer. We believe that the combination of Bill's leadership experience with Tom's operational expertise will be instrumental in our pursuit to create a leading global commercial finance organization," said Jonathan Ashley and Justin Staadecker, Co-Portfolio Managers of the HPS Asset Value Funds.

As CEO, Mr. Stephenson will be responsible for the implementation of the Platforms' strategic plans, with a focus on expanding and further integrating their global footprint to deliver integrated financial solutions to manufacturers and distribution partners in Europe and the United States.

Mr. Stephenson has held a variety of senior industry positions over the past three decades, most recently serving as CEO and Chairman of DLL Financial Services Inc., a global asset finance partner. He played an integral role in the emergence of DLL as a global market leader within the vendor finance and equipment leasing industry with over $36 billion of global leasing assets.

William Stephenson, said, "I am honored to lead these Platforms into their next phase of growth and look forward to building on the strong culture of sales and customer service that they have become known for. HPS has made significant acquisitions in this space, most recently with Marlin Business Services. I am excited to continue the integration, assimilation and creation of reliable value for our global customer base and look for new and innovative ways to further expand our suite of financing capabilities."

In Mr. Lyle's role as COO, he will be responsible for overseeing and increasing digitization and optimizing operating efficiencies across the Platforms, including developing shared servicing centers for their middle and back-office operations.

Mr. Lyle has held a variety of senior operational and industry positions over the past two decades. He most recently served as General Manager of Global Leasing at Xerox Corporation which managed over $3 billion of global leasing assets.

About HPS Investment Partners

HPS Investment Partners is a leading global investment firm that seeks to provide creative capital solutions and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients. We manage various strategies across the capital structure that include syndicated leveraged loans and high yield bonds to privately negotiated senior secured debt and mezzanine investments, asset-based leasing and private equity. The scale and breadth of our platform offers the flexibility to invest in companies large and small, through standard or customized solutions. At our core, we share a common thread of intellectual rigor and discipline that enables us to create value for our clients, who have entrusted us with over $75 billion of assets under management as of December 2021. For more information, please visit www.hpspartners.com.

