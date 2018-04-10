HPS Inc. Becomes a KnowBe4 Authorized Partner

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hancock & Poole Security Incorporated (HPS Inc.) is pleased to announce its partnership with KnowBe4. HPS is now a platinum-level partner in the KnowBe4 partner program. This partnership complements HPS' existing suite of cybersecurity service offerings and enables HPS to offer customers first-class Security Awareness Training and Simulated Phishing campaigns.

CEO Lamar Hancock states, "The decision to partner was simple. KnowBe4 is the world's most popular Security Awareness Training and Simulated Phishing platform. The platform complements all the services HPS offers in relation to Cybersecurity Security and Security Systems Integration."

HPS understands that the human element is the premier line of defense against social engineering tactics. It takes all levels of an organization, from top to bottom, to reduce cyber risks. One way that HPS can continue to be effective in this effort is to provide superior training and awareness to clients.

The KnowBe4 partnership enables HPS to help clients make smarter security decisions and quickly identify areas for improvement. HPS can now directly help organizations execute, review, and manage their employee security awareness training needs. "This is truly beneficial for all involved – KnowBe4, HPS, and our clients," added Mr. Hancock.

HPS is a global information security consulting company that works with many public and private sector customers to address and solve their most pressing information security and business challenges. The HPS cybersecurity team consists of highly skilled, certified IT security experts and engineers, further expanded by a network of SMEs. HPS senior project leaders have been working in the information security industry since its inception. HPS specializes in providing a wide array of security and IT consulting services, including penetration testing, compliance, system integration, data center consolidation, and cloud and infrastructure services.

