HPS Investment Partners Closes $11.7 Billion in New Equity Commitments to Specialty Loan Fund V and Parallel Funds

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HPS Investment Partners, LLC ("HPS"), a leading global credit investment firm with approximately $75 billion in assets under management, today announced the closing of its fifth Specialty Loan Fund which, together with parallel investment funds and accounts ("SLF V"), raised a total of approximately $11.7 billion of equity capital and a total of approximately $15.4 billion of investable capital.

SLF V has already deployed nearly 60% of its investable capital, totaling approximately $9.1 billion, towards 58 investments, including leading the $1.2 billion of financing for Bombardier completed in August 2020. HPS's direct lending platform, which comprises its Specialty Direct Lending Platform and Core Senior Lending Platform, has a total of $9.3 billion in deployable dry powder, including leverage, and the investment team is currently evaluating a strong pipeline of additional investment opportunities across regions and industries.

HPS's direct lending platform has invested more than $55 billion in over 375 portfolio companies since the Strategy's inception in 2010, making it one of the largest and longest tenured direct lending platforms globally. HPS's experienced global team combines credit and industry expertise with market-leading scale, flexibility of capital and certainty of execution, with a view to providing unique capital solutions to issuers and compelling risk-adjusted returns for investors.

"Our direct lending platform, which has always differentiated itself in terms of its nimbleness, analytical rigor and scale, is now in an even stronger position to provide capital to a wide range of borrowers with diverse capital needs across sectors and geographies," said Michael Patterson, a Governing Partner of HPS Investment Partners, LLC and the Portfolio Manager for HPS's direct lending funds. "As the global economy continues to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, we are seeing a robust pipeline of opportunities to deploy capital, and we believe our unique capabilities and broad relationships across the globe, including with family-owned businesses, financial sponsors, banks and other market participants, will enable us to capitalize on these opportunities and deliver attractive returns."

Scott Kapnick, Chief Executive Officer of HPS, added, "The incredibly strong reception SLF V has received from a diverse group of institutions around the world reinforces the leadership position we have forged within the global private credit marketplace. We are grateful for our investors' support and consider ourselves privileged to have the opportunity to partner with them in pursuit of their investment objectives."

HPS Investment Partners is a leading global investment firm that seeks to provide creative capital solutions and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients. We manage various strategies across the capital structure that include syndicated leveraged loans and high yield bonds to privately negotiated senior secured debt and mezzanine investments, asset-based leasing and private equity. The scale and breadth of our platform offers the flexibility to invest in companies large and small, through standard or customized solutions. At our core, we share a common thread of intellectual rigor and discipline that enables us to create value for our clients, who have entrusted us with approximately $75 billion of assets under management as of September 2021. For more information, please visit www.hpspartners.com.

