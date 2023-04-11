HPS Investment Partners Closes $17 Billion in New Investable Capital for HPS Strategic Investment Partners V Fund

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HPS Investment Partners, LLC ("HPS"), a leading global credit investment firm with approximately $100 billion of assets under management, today announced the closing of Strategic Investment Partners V (the "Fund"), with $17 billion in investable capital. This includes $12 billion in equity commitments, which exceeds the Fund's target equity capitalization of $9.5 billion.

The Fund is the fifth vintage of HPS's flagship junior capital solutions strategy which has invested over $36 billion since inception in 2008. As one of the largest dedicated providers of junior capital globally, the Fund will continue to focus on providing customized financing solutions for large, established businesses in North America and Western Europe. The Fund seeks to leverage HPS's global credit platform and relationships to source investments directly from private and public companies as well as private equity-backed businesses across a broad array of industries.

"We believe the current market environment presents a rich set of opportunities for us to pursue as companies continue to seek strategic partners and scaled platforms that can develop and execute bespoke financing solutions with speed and certainty," said Scot French, Governing Partner of HPS and Portfolio Manager of the Fund. "We are incredibly thankful for the support from our investors, and we will continue working to protect and grow their investments as we capitalize on the opportunities we are seeing."

"We have continually differentiated our platform through delivering tailored risk/return solutions for the world's largest and most sophisticated investors as they construct their private and tradable credit portfolios, with a steadfast focus on capital preservation," added Scott Kapnick, Chief Executive Officer of HPS. "We are pleased to be able to continue building on this track record and are grateful to the investors who have entrusted their capital to our firm. We look forward to further developing these valued partnerships and helping our clients achieve their investment objectives."

HPS's scaled credit platform and deep experience in both non-sponsored and sponsored financing provides the Fund with a continuous pipeline of attractive, often proprietary investment opportunities to pursue. The Fund has deployed 37% of its investable capital, totaling approximately $6 billion, towards 24 investments.

HPS Investment Partners, LLC is a leading global, credit-focused alternative investment firm that seeks to provide creative capital solutions and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients. We manage various strategies across the capital structure, including privately negotiated senior debt; privately negotiated junior capital solutions in debt, preferred and equity formats; liquid credit including syndicated leveraged loans, collateralized loan obligations and high yield bonds; asset-based finance and real estate. The scale and breadth of our platform offers the flexibility to invest in companies large and small, through standard or customized solutions. At our core, we share a common thread of intellectual rigor and discipline that enables us to create value for our clients, who have entrusted us with approximately $100 billion of assets under management as of March 2023. For more information, please visit www.hpspartners.com.

