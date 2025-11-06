HPSG's uLeadership Acquisition Deepens Its Investment in Nurse Leadership Development

PENSACOLA, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Plus Solutions Group® (HPSG)—a leader development and coaching firm founded by healthcare veterans and visionaries Quint Studer and Dan Collard—has acquired uLeadership®, a nationally and internationally recognized professional development and research company focused on relational leadership education for nurse leaders.

The founders of uLeadership—Dr. Kay Kennedy, CEO; Dr. Lucy Leclerc, chief innovation and learning officer; and Susan Campis, chief wellness officer—are known for creating the Human-Centered Leadership in Healthcare® framework for nurse leaders based on qualitative research. It establishes a healthy mindset and self-care practices that prepare leaders to get results through relational leadership.

This acquisition reflects Studer and Collard's conviction that nurses are pivotal players in creating strong, resilient healthcare organizations and demonstrates their commitment to the "people-first" leadership style today's workforce increasingly expects.

"This is a natural next step for us," says Studer. "We've always valued nurses and sought out their voices, and we've always had a 'people-first' mindset. We have worked in this industry for four decades and have always been committed to creating great places for people to work, practice, and receive care."

Studer and Collard say uLeadership's focus on well-being, excellence, trust, and caring dovetails with their own learnings on "where the puck is going" in healthcare.

"There can be a disconnect between what today's talent wants/needs and what leaders sometimes know how to give," notes Collard. "Together, we can bridge that gap. The synergy we create will help our client-partners get there faster."

The firms' shared clients will benefit from a common language, proven tools, and a broader set of resources.

Ultimately, HPSG and uLeadership will leverage the principles of Human-Centered Leadership to help prepare leaders across the healthcare spectrum for the future.

"From the minute we started looking for an acquiring partner, HPSG was our first choice," says Dr. Kennedy. "We've known Quint and Dan for a long time, and based on our observations of their internal values—and the fact that they've always put people front and center—we were confident it was the perfect fit.

"We're thrilled that this partnership will help us expand our reach and amplify our impact," she adds.

About Healthcare Plus Solutions Group®

Healthcare Plus Solutions Group (HPSG) works closely with its partners to diagnose their most urgent pain points; design smart, collaborative solutions; and create a plan to execute in a way that delivers measurable results. For more information, visit https://HealthcarePlusSG.com/.

About uLeadership ®

uLeadership is the vision of three healthcare executive leaders with decades of bedside nursing and nurse leadership experience. Based on their own experience with burnout, they developed a research-based Human-Centered Leadership model for nurse leaders focused on establishing a healthy mindset and self-care practices. Visit https://www.ULeadership.com/ to learn more.

