HPS/PayMedix adds Marshfield Clinic Health System Hospitals and Providers to Network in WI and MI

The addition of Marshfield Clinic Health System, effective May 1, 2026, expands one of Wisconsin's leading independent networks, increasing access to high-quality, affordable care and strengthening provider-patient engagement.

MILWAUKEE, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HPS/PayMedix, the Wisconsin-based independent provider network and leading healthcare financing and payments solution, announced the expansion of its provider network with the addition of Marshfield Clinic Health System, an integrated health system serving Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

PayMedix

Marshfield Clinic Health System (MCHS) is a premier integrated health system comprising more than 1,600 providers across 170 specialties. The relationship is the result of a history of trust between the two organizations. Beaver Dam Hospital, part of the MCHS network, has participated in the HPS Provider Network since 2011.

This expansion, effective May 1, 2026, reinforces HPS/PayMedix's position as one of Wisconsin's most comprehensive independent networks while broadening the reach and impact of its healthcare payments platform. The HPS/PayMedix provider network encompasses over 110 hospitals and 36,000 independent providers and professional services across Wisconsin and continues to expand.

MCHS providers and patients will benefit from the PayMedix payment platform, which guarantees prompt payment to providers for both plan and patient portions of in-network allowed claims—addressing a critical pain point in healthcare today. According to industry data, 34% of healthcare providers identify collections costs as a top challenge for their organization. By consolidating billing and automating patient financing options, PayMedix reduces administrative burden and accelerates cash flow for providers.

"The addition of Marshfield Clinic Health System to the HPS/PayMedix network not only expands our footprint in the Midwest, it improves access for local patients seeking affordable and simple healthcare," said Tom Policelli, CEO of HPS/PayMedix. "PayMedix is designed to help people access care by removing the financial barriers so many face in today's system. We're excited to partner with Marshfield's team to improve patient access to care while also bringing efficiency to their organization's revenue cycle."

MCHS patients within the HPS/PayMedix network will benefit from the PayMedix payment platform through:

No Upfront Costs — No payment is required at the time of service for in-network providers, removing a common barrier to care.

No payment is required at the time of service for in-network providers, removing a common barrier to care. The SuperEOB — A single, consolidated monthly statement that clearly itemizes all in-network medical claims, reducing confusion from multiple EOBs and provider bills.

A single, consolidated monthly statement that clearly itemizes all in-network medical claims, reducing confusion from multiple EOBs and provider bills. Interest-Free Financing — Flexible, interest-free payment plans available to all HPS/PayMedix members up to their health plan's out-of-pocket maximum.

About Marshfield Clinic Health System

Marshfield Clinic Health System, a division of Sanford Health, is an integrated health system serving communities throughout Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. With more than 1,600 providers across 170+ specialties, MCHS is committed to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care. Learn more at www.marshfieldclinic.org.

About HPS/PayMedix

HPS is a comprehensive Wisconsin medical provider network combined with an integrated healthcare payment platform (PayMedix) designed to simplify care for providers and members. Through guaranteed payments to providers, the SuperEOB, and complete interest-free financing for consumers, PayMedix removes financial barriers to care and creates a more equitable billing experience. HPS/PayMedix has processed over $7 billion in medical payments for hospital systems and physician practices, and has achieved 100% provider retention, 95% employer retention and more than 90% consumer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.paymedix.com or www.hps.md.

Contact

Hattie Ninteau

Senior Director of Marketing

PayMedix

[email protected]

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SOURCE PayMedix