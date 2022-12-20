HPV Testing and Pap Test Market by Test Type, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HPV Testing and Pap Test Market by Test Type (HPV Testing (Follow-Up HPV Testing, Co- Testing, Primary HPV Testing), PAP Test), End User (Laboratories, Hospitals, Physician's Offices & Clinics), Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HPV testing and Pap test market is projected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2027 from USD 4.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The HPV testing segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the HPV testing and Pap test market, by test type, during the forecast period

The HPV testing and Pap test market is segmented into HPV testing and Pap test. In 2021, HPV testing segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the HPV testing and Pap test market. Increase in number of product approval and increased focus on reducing cancer cases are major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.

The cervical cancer screening segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the HPV testing and Pap test market, by application, during the forecast period

The HPV testing and Pap test market is segmented into cervical cancer screening and vaginal cancer screening. In 2021, HPV testing segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the HPV testing and Pap test market. Increasing funding for the prevention of cervical cancer are major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.

The hospitals segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the HPV testing and Pap test market, by end user, during the forecast period

The HPV testing and Pap test market is segmented into laboratories, hospitals and physician's offices & clinics based on end user. In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the HPV testing and Pap test market. Emerging markets offer lucrative growth opportunities are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in HPV testing and Pap test market

The global HPV testing and Pap test market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing number of conferences focused on creating awareness of cervical cancer is driving the growth of the HPV testing and Pap test market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Overview

4.2 HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Share, by Test Type, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.3 HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Share, by Application, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.4 HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Share, by End-user, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.5 HPV Testing and Pap Test Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising HPV Cases and Subsequent Increase in Cervical Cancer

5.2.1.2 Growing Awareness of Cervical Cancer Screening Programs

5.2.1.3 Increasing R&D Funding Initiatives on Cervical Cancer Prevention

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing Awareness of HPV Vaccination

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Regulatory Guidelines for Cervical Cancer Screening

5.2.3.2 Innovative Improvements in HPV Tests

5.2.3.2.1 Introduction of HPV Primary Screening Tests

5.2.3.2.2 Technological Improvements in HPV Tests

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Uncertain Reimbursement Scenario

5.2.4.2 Stringent Regulatory & Legal Requirements

5.2.4.3 Operational Barriers

5.3 Pricing Analysis

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.7.1 HPV Testing and Pap Test Market: Role in Ecosystem

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Trade Analysis

5.9.1 Trade Analysis for Diagnostic or Laboratory Reagents

5.10 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.10.1 Revenue Sources Shifting Toward Technology-Based Solutions Due to COVID-19

6 HPV Testing and Pap Test Market, by Test Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 HPV Testing

6.2.1 Follow-Up HPV Testing

6.2.1.1 Irregular Pap Test Results to Drive Adoption

6.2.2 Co-Testing

6.2.2.1 Co-Testing to Drive Rapid Detection Results for Cervical Cancer

6.2.3 Primary HPV Testing

6.2.3.1 Test Sensitivity and Accuracy to Drive Segment Growth

6.3 Pap Test

6.3.1 Rising Cases of False-Negative Tests to Restrain Market

7 HPV Testing and Pap Test Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cervical Cancer Screening

7.2.1 Rising Incidence of Cervical Cancer to Drive Market

7.3 Vaginal Cancer Screening

7.3.1 Limited Screening Tests to Restrain Market

8 HPV Testing and Pap Test Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Advanced Technologies and Equipped Facilities to Drive Market

8.3 Laboratories

8.3.1 Increasing Outsourcing of Diagnostic Tests to Laboratories to Drive Market

8.4 Physicians' Offices and Clinics

8.4.1 Rapid and Efficient Results to Support Market Growth

9 HPV Testing and Pap Test Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

10.2.1 HPV Testing and Pap Test Market: Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Players

10.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Leading Market Players

10.4 Market Share Analysis

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 List of Evaluated Vendors

10.5.2 Stars

10.5.3 Emerging Leaders

10.5.4 Pervasive Players

10.5.5 Participants

10.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Startups/Smes (2021)

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Starting Blocks

10.6.3 Responsive Companies

10.6.4 Dynamic Companies

10.7 Competitive Scenario

10.7.1 Product Launches & Approvals

10.7.2 Deals

10.7.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

11.1.2 Roche Diagnostics

11.1.3 Hologic, Inc.

11.1.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.1.5 Quest Diagnostics

11.1.6 Qiagen N.V.

11.1.7 Seegene, Inc.

11.1.8 Femasys, Inc.

11.1.9 Arbor Vita Corporation

11.1.10 Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Everlywell Inc.

11.2.2 Nurx Inc.

11.2.3 Dalrada Corporation

11.2.4 Neodiagnostix

11.2.5 Jiangsu Mole Bioscience Co. Ltd.

11.2.6 Sansure Biotech Inc.

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qr0cso

