HQ NextPCB of HQ Electronics Debut on the International Stage for Electronics Manufacture at IPC APEX 2024

SHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HQ NextPCB of HQ Electronics, a leading Chinese-based multilayer PCB manufacturer and assembly house showcased its industrial prowess on the international stage for the first time at the IPC APEX Expo 2024.

This year IPC, the Global Association for Electronics Manufacturing hosted the 16th Electronics Circuits World Convention (ECWC16) and IPC APEX Expo where HQ NextPCB of HQ Electronics demonstrated its EMS capabilities and positioned itself in the global electronics manufacturing industry.

HQ NextPCB meet face to face with new and old clients their home turf. HQ Electronics international operations include PCB manufacture and assembly and the PCB Design for Manufacture software HQDFM (NextPCB), and components distribution (HQ Online).

IPC APEX Expo 2024 saw equipment and materials manufacturers, PCB fabricators and assembly houses, OEMs and electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers present their latest offerings and developments in the electronics manufacturing space. The industry's largest event in North America, the Anaheim Convention Center in Los Angeles saw over 7000 visitors from 57 countries engage in productive business development and networking.

As HQ NextPCB's first IPC APEX and non-Asia appearance, the show exceeded expectations and saw meaningful and insightful conversations with prime customers, resulting in numerous new leads from both old and new faces. HQ Electronics' overseas strategy aims to promote greater awareness of the international divisions, HQ NextPCB and HQ Online and HQ Electronics as a whole in key markets by creating more opportunities for open dialogue with businesses and discuss their challenges.

Reflecting on the event, HQ NextPCB representative Carmen Zheng commented, "It was very rewarding to refresh old bonds and finally be able to put names to faces, or faces to names rather. Learning about the needs of local contract manufacturers and product developers was truly an eye-opening experience, something we would have never gained sitting in front of a desk halfway across the world."

A highlight of the event for HQ NextPCB was meeting long-term client Calvin Taylor of Warn Industries, in which they were able to correct his previous understanding that HQ NextPCB only focused on prototype orders.

"One of the most touching aspects of participating in exhibitions is the opportunity to meet our customers, particularly those who've journeyed alongside us as they've grown. Listening to their stories, from the birth of a prototype to its evolution into mass production, fills our team with an immense sense of pride. We are deeply thankful for the trust our customers place in us, and it is an honor to be seen as a steadfast partner in their supply chain," said Ivy Li, Head of International Business at HQ Electronics

HQ Electronics will also be participating in the PCIM Europe in Nuremberg Germany this summer. They can be found at booth 126, Hall 5 from June 11-13th and there will be a special HQDFM presentation by Carmen on the 13th. Discover more.

HQ NextPCB and HQ Online are the overseas divisions of Shenzhen Huaqiu (HQ) Electronics Co. Ltd., a reliable multi-layer PCB manufacturer and assembly house. Their capabilities include up to 32 layer boards, blind and buried vias up to HDI 3, custom stack-ups, full turnkey assembly and more via a smart quotation platform with dedicated one-to-one support.

