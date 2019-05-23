HQA Fertility Centers is Now Magarelli Fertility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HQA Fertility Centers, a fertility practice serving Colorado Springs since 1998, is now Magarelli Fertility. The practice's new name was announced in conjunction with the launch of its new web site, magarellifertility.com.

"Dr. Magarelli has been an important resource on the Colorado Springs fertility scene for decades, so it only made sense to name the practice after him," said Erich Kirshner, marketing director for Magarelli Fertility. "The simple name also reflects the simple promise made by Dr. Magarelli to his patients: 'the best care at the best price.' He is serious about offering reasonably priced care in a medical specialty not known for affordable prices."

The son of a World War II prisoner of war, Dr. Magarelli is a longtime supporter of military families. He offers many free and reduced fee services for Armed Forces personnel, including free sperm freezing for active duty military. Patients whose fertility is affected by cancer are also given free or reduced services at Magarelli Fertility.

Dr. Magarelli and his wife, Dr. Diane Cridennda, a doctor of Oriental Medicine and owner of East Winds Acupuncture, originated the research to incorporate acupuncture into IVF treatment cycles. Their CMAP protocol (Cridennda Magarelli Acupuncture Protocol) is used worldwide to help fertility patients create healthy babies. Both Magarelli and Cridennda founded and serve on the American Board of Oriental Reproductive Medicine and both are invited lecturers worldwide on topics that range from fertility to Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), Menopause, Andropause and the treatment of Insulin Resistance.

At Magarelli Fertility, our goal is "One Healthy Baby™". We understand that everyone is unique and requires a personalized treatment plan. Whether your obstacle is infertility, recurrent pregnancy loss, or you want to explore other family building options such as donor egg, donor sperm, or gestational carrier/surrogacy, Magarelli Fertility will customize your treatment utilizing the latest advances and techniques in reproductive care. We work with active duty and military veterans, patients with cancer, couples of all sexual orientations, as well as single individuals looking to start their own families. We will partner with you through every step of the process to ensure you understand all procedures and your odds of creating a healthy baby.

For more information, visit magarellifertility.com or call 877-475-BABY.

