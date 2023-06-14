HQD Named Key Sponsor of Mayweather Jr. Vs. Gotti III Exhibition Fight

Premium Disposable Vape Brand, HQD, Sponsored Exhibition Fight at Fontainebleau Hotel, Miami

SUNRISE, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HQD, a premium disposable electronic cigarette manufacturer, is pleased to announce they were a key sponsor for the exhibition fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III this past Sunday, June 11, held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

As an official sponsor of the event, HQD Premium Disposables had VIP access to the fighters' open workouts, weigh-ins, the exhibition fight, and the official after-party, which all took place at the Fontainebleau Hotel from June 8-11. 

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III in the ring during Exhibition Fight sponsored by HQD Premium Disposables. Photo Credit: Capture Studios
Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III in the ring during Exhibition Fight sponsored by HQD Premium Disposables. Photo Credit: Capture Studios

Furthermore, as HQD Premium Disposables was an integral part of the event, the brand's logo was worn on John Gotti III's boxing shorts and was depicted through digital screens within the arena. For even larger attraction and visibility for not only the brand, but using the brand's reputation as a platform to draw awareness for the event itself, HQD Premium Disposables was featured on 10 digital billboards throughout the metro Miami area, which ran from June 1st through the 11th. Additionally, HQD Premium Disposables had exclusive access to distribute their products to all event VIPs. 

"We know our customers don't back down when it comes to choosing the right products for themselves which is why it was a natural fit to sponsor this exhibition fight with iconic contenders like Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III who expect nothing but the best for themselves," says Kheri-Ann Yong, Spokesperson for HQD Premium Disposables. "We look forward to continuing our involvement in these high-profile events as a way to amplify awareness for our innovations across the diverse audience that tunes in." 

HQD Premium Disposables' latest products, alongside their entire collection, can be found on https://hqdecig.com/

About HQD Premium Disposables
Shenzhen HanQingDa Technology Co., Ltd. (HQD) is a manufacturer of electronic cigarettes established in 2014. HQD Premiums Disposables is committed to the research and development, product, and sales of disposable e-cigarettes, creating a world-leading brand. Adopting the international advanced business philosophy, combined with the market and consumers' demand, HQD Premiums Disposables attached great importance to "quality first" while focusing on innovation, and constantly introducing a variety of advanced technology and high-quality products to the market.

