HR Acuity Acquires Anonymous Workplace Reporting Platform Speakfully

Acquisition further strengthens and accelerates HR Acuity's leadership in employee relations case management and investigations, extending its reach with end-to-end employee capabilities

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the only human resources SaaS solution for employee relations case management and investigations, announced today it has acquired Speakfully , the safe, private, and secure platform for employees to voice workplace concerns.

Speakfully was designed to offer real-time, proactive data and analytics to HR teams to provide them with the types of priorities and conversations that they need to have with their employees. Whether at their desk or out in the field, Speakfully allows employees to communicate with HR in an easily accessible and safe way when something goes wrong at work. Whether they choose to remain anonymous or share their name, employees can access real time updates on the progress and resolution of their concern within a secure portal using a unique key and password created at the time of submission.

"Creating a transparent and trusted relationship between employees and their employer has never been more critical. Speakfully is the best solution I have seen when it comes to ensuring an employee's voice is heard when something goes wrong. This is a first and necessary step companies must take if they want the insights that will enable them to take proactive steps toward creating better, more inclusive workplaces," said Deb Muller, CEO of HR Acuity. "I am excited to be welcoming the Speakfully team and its clients to the HR Acuity family! This acquisition elevates our offering by enabling organizations with a full, end-to-end employee relations and investigation solution from allegation to aftercare."

"We are thrilled to be a part of the HR Acuity team as it is natural extension of our mission to provide as many employees as possible a safe and private way to report workplace concerns This has been our goal from day one and now, as part of HR Acuity, we can do this at scale," said Jana Morrin, Founder of Speakfully.

HR Acuity's rapid growth follows a $47 million minority investment in the company from K1 Investment Management in late 2021, a leading investment firm focused on high-growth enterprise software companies. This year, HR Acuity was named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and was certified by Great Place to Work® for its strong culture for the third year in a row.

About HR Acuity

While you can't prevent every employee relations issue, you can change how you respond. HR Acuity is the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations and investigations management. HR Acuity's SaaS technology empowers you with built in intelligence, templates and reporting so you can conduct fair investigations according to best practices; uncover trends and patterns through forward-looking data and analytics; and provide trusted, consistent experiences for your people.

For more information, visit hracuity.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Speakfully

Speakfully is a safe, private, and secure platform for employees to voice workplace concerns. Creating a transparent and trusted relationship between employees and their employer has never been more critical. Speakfully was designed to offer real-time, proactive data and analytics to HR teams to provide them with the types of priorities and conversations that they need to have with their employees.

