HR Acuity Announces New Executive Advisory Board

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations management, today announced the formation of its global Executive Advisory board. The board, composed of senior HR and executive leaders from trusted global enterprises, will serve as trusted advisors to HR Acuity's senior leadership team, helping to accelerate the HR technology company's growth and innovation agenda.

"In today's post-MeToo era, proactively and effectively managing your business's reputation and building better workplaces have never been bigger priorities," said Deborah J. Muller, CEO and Founder of HR Acuity. "We are honored and privileged to partner with this outstanding group of leaders, with their extensive external expertise and perspective in HR, branding and strategy, to guide us as we help organizations around the world address these new workplace realities."

The HR Acuity board includes the following members:

Nancy Altobello (Chair), Former Global Vice Chair Talent EY

(Chair), Former Global Vice Chair Talent EY Ally Coll , Founder, The Purple Campaign

, Founder, The Purple Campaign Kim Keating , Chief HR Officer, Y of Central MD, Board Member LeanIn.org (HR Acuity client)

, Chief HR Officer, Y of Central MD, Board Member LeanIn.org (HR Acuity client) Deb Muller , CEO, HR Acuity

, CEO, HR Acuity Chiaki Nishino , Senior Partner and North American Business Lead, Prophet

, Senior Partner and North American Business Lead, Prophet Jessica Perry , Chief Publishing Officer, SHRM

, Chief Publishing Officer, SHRM Marc Rind, Chief Data Scientist, ADP (HR Acuity client)

Kelly Rew Porter , SVP People, Equinox (HR Acuity client)

, SVP People, Equinox (HR Acuity client) Steve Schlesinger , CEO, Schlesinger Group

, CEO, Schlesinger Group Karen Walker , Strategic Advisor and Author, Oneteam, Inc.

"I am thrilled to be chairing the advisory board for HR Acuity," said Nancy Altobello, Former Global Vice Chair Talent at EY. "Employee relations has taken on critical strategic importance for organizations as employers are looking to manage workplace investigations and incidents fairly, transparently and with integrity. This is a clear employee expectation. HR Acuity's technology allows us do just that – and the advisory board looks forward to helping them work with organizations around the world to grow and innovate as we unite to build better workplaces."

To learn more about the Advisory Board and its members, visit www.hracuity.com/about-us/board.

About HR Acuity

While you can't prevent every employee relations issue, you can change how you respond. HR Acuity is the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations management. HR Acuity's SaaS technology that empowers you with built-in intelligence, templates and reporting so you can conduct best practice, fair investigations; uncover trends and patterns through forward-looking data and analytics; and provide trusted, consistent experiences for your people. For more information, visit www.hracuity.com and follow @hracuity on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Be proactive. Manage risk. Build a better workplace, with HR Acuity.

