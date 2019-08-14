HR Acuity Can Deliver ROI of 520 Percent According to Total Economic Impact Study from Independent Research Firm

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations management, today announced the release of a newly-commissioned Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting. In the study, Forrester reported that before using HR Acuity, interviewed enterprises struggled with managing employee issues and the sensitive data underlying them, creating confidentiality and productivity concerns along with legal risk. The study found that organizations that deploy HR Acuity can achieve an overall ROI of 520 percent within three years.

In today's work environment, employees are a company's most valued asset, and the most successful companies maximize employee effectiveness by creating a fair and safe work environment. How employee issues are handled has an impact not only on individual employees, but also on the company's brand and reputation.

It's increasingly critical that employee relations and HR teams have the tools to manage these issues. HR Acuity provides tools and technology specifically designed for their needs.

To measure the impact of the HR Acuity solution, Forrester created a composite organization based on interviews with five HR Acuity clients. The study highlights multiple quantifiable benefits based on the research, including:

$2.4M of avoided and mitigated legal risk and costs, by helping employee relations teams identify problem areas early and take proactive measures to correct the underlying causes

$1.1M of strategic insight gains. HR Acuity helps ensure that employees are treated consistently and fairly, resulting in strategic gains Forrester has quantified as reduced employee turnover.

20% improved employee relations team efficacy. The employee relations team spends less time entering data and creating reports, and more time understanding the data. HR and business partner efficacy was also improved by $345K.

In addition to the quantified benefits measured, the study also noted a number of unquantified benefits, such as protecting brand reputation, improved overall employee productivity and enhanced employee brand advocacy – all drivers of a positive employee experience, lower turnover and higher productivity.

"What this study confirms is that even though organizations value the idea of employee experience, they struggle to manage their employee issues, data and the insights derived from them to build better workplaces," said Deb Muller, CEO and founder of HR Acuity. "I am thrilled that Forrester's analysis confirms that HR Acuity helps reduce legal risk, improve productivity and drive the employee experience forward – while delivering significant business value."

To learn more and get your copy of the study, The Total Economic Impact™ Of HR Acuity Employee Relations Case Management, please visit the study page here.

About HR Acuity

While you can't prevent every employee relations issue, you can change how you respond. HR Acuity is the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations management. HR Acuity's SaaS technology empowers you with built-in intelligence, templates and reporting so you can conduct best practice, fair investigations; uncover trends and patterns through forward-looking data and analytics; and provide trusted, consistent experiences for your people. For more information, visit www.hracuity.com and follow @hracuity on Twitter and LinkedIn.

