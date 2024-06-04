HR Acuity Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™ for Fifth Year in a Row

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the leading provider of employee relations and investigations management technology, today announced that it has been named Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the fifth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at HR Acuity. This year, 99% of employees said it is a great place to work – four points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that HR Acuity stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"HR Acuity is dedicated to creating safer and more trusted workplaces, and for the fifth consecutive year, our team has demonstrated their commitment to this goal," said Deb Muller, CEO and founder of HR Acuity. "Our team members are devoted to fostering an exemplary workplace culture and are passionate about providing high-quality service and results to our company, our clients, and the broader employee relations community. We are immensely proud of our team and our organization, and we are honored to be recognized alongside other outstanding companies on this list."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

As a category-leading software as a service (SaaS) company, HR Acuity proudly boasts a growing customer base, working with hundreds of leading enterprises including LinkedIn, Lyft, Verizon, General Mills and Adobe. HR Acuity is the founder of empowER™, a growing community of more than 5,000 employee relations, investigations, human resources and compliance professionals. They publish the annual Employee Relations Benchmark Study, covering more than 8 million employees, is the creator of ER/Q, the first-ever maturity model for employee relations, as well its newest research, Workplace Harassment and Misconduct Insights.

About HR Acuity

While you can't prevent every employee relations issue, you can change how you respond. HR Acuity is the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations and investigations management. HR Acuity's SaaS technology empowers you with built in intelligence, templates and reporting so you can conduct fair investigations according to best practices; uncover trends and patterns through forward-looking data and analytics; and provide trusted, consistent experiences for your people.

For more information, visit hracuity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

