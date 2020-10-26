HR Acuity Hires Greg Fraser as Chief Product Officer, Strengthening Company's Senior Executive Leadership

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity , the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations and investigations management, today announced the hire of Greg Fraser as Chief Product Officer, adding to its senior leadership team. Fraser will lead the company's product and platform strategy, its strategic focus on data and analytics and the development of new solutions, helping HR Acuity's clients reduce risk and build better, safer workplaces.

Fraser joins HR Acuity from Rocketrip, an enterprise SaaS travel platform backed by Google Ventures, among others, where he served for 2 years as Chief Product Officer, improving client ROI 80% and net retention to over 100%. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President, Product at Investopedia, an IAC company, where he helped triple revenue for the world's largest financial and investment education platform.



"I am thrilled to welcome a visionary product leader of Greg's caliber to HR Acuity," said Deborah J. Muller, CEO and Founder of HR Acuity. "As we continue to help our clients meet their ever-more challenging employee relations needs, Greg will deliver the data, analytics and product innovation they are asking for – and today's changing workplace demands. We all welcome Greg to our leadership team as we take HR Acuity to the next level of growth."



"COVID-19, harassment, discrimination and other realities have changed the game for enterprise organizations," Fraser said. "Deb and the HR Acuity team have done an incredible job pioneering the way to help organizations address these rising risks to protect both their businesses and their team members. I look forward to joining them and creating new solutions to drive client value."



Prior to his role at Investopedia, Greg served as Head of Product and Chief Marketing Officer for several private-equity owned e-commerce brands. He has also led product initiatives for Google, Lowe's and American Express at agencies Huge and Digitas. Greg received a B.A. from Tufts University and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School.

HR Acuity counts major organizations such as LinkedIn, Qualcomm and Lyft among its enterprise customers. The company's mission is to help companies protect their reputation and build safer workplaces.

