HR Acuity Honored as Both Business Services Company of the Year and Female Entrepreneur of the Year in 2020 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations and investigations management, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year and a Bronze for Female Entrepreneur of the Year, 11 to 2,500 Employees, both in the Business Services category, in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards. Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, December 9. Registration for the ceremony is now on sale.

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

HR Acuity and its CEO Deborah J. Muller were both honored as pioneers in employee relations. Launching HR Acuity in 2009, Muller understood the urgency of employee relations early. It took seismic events like #MeToo and the Black Lives Matter movement for many organizations to catch up, but employee relations has become a strategic force within organizations. HR Acuity provides the tools and expertise to protect their organizations and reduce risk, act against racial bias, harassment and inequalities and create better, safer workplaces.

In the words of the Stevie judges:

"Movements like #MeToo and Black Lives Matter demonstrate the importance of focusing on ensuring a fair workplace and building workforce trust. HR Acuity remains the only organization of its type that focuses on employee relations, taking into account both the employer experience from a risk perspective and the employees' experience."

"Significant advances and prompt response to our chaotic times. Your innovation and your commitment to providing value that is real and practical. Visionary leadership in your industry."

"In attempts to rectify the wrongs that are a part of our history, laws and regulations have been passed to protect all people from discrimination in the workplace. While these laws are enacted for good reason, it is challenging for me to keep up with. A technology platform geared towards managing ER issues is definitely something the HR industry needs."

"Deb has made a significant contribution to employee relations with the tech platform HR Acuity and is committed to openness and communication… Forging a way forward for a fairer methodology to conduct employee relations which can be unbiased and free from harassment."

"We are humbled to join the ranks of other Stevie® Women in Business award winners," said HR Acuity CEO and founder Deb Muller. "We are especially thrilled that the judges recognized the importance of employee relations. It has never been more important to look out for your employees and your company. Employee relations professionals are on center stage every day, and we are proud to be able to help them succeed in their critical roles."

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In a year like no other in our lifetimes, we've produced a cohort of amazing, Stevie-winning women, organizations, and achievements like no other. At all times our winners show themselves to be fearless and indomitable, but their leadership and example are especially valued this year. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners. We look forward to celebrating them during our December 9 virtual ceremony, and to hearing from some of them during our Women|Future Conference on November 12-13."

