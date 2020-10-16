HR Acuity Named One of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored HR Acuity as one of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™. The ranking is based on confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working at small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States.

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and company culture research firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions and level of camaraderie across the team.

Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies that include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

"HR Acuity is thrilled to be recognized as one of the best places to work, especially in such a challenging year," said Deborah J. Muller, CEO and Founder of HR Acuity. "Our mission is to create better, safer workplaces and that starts with a great experience for our own team. Our team is ALL IN, every day, and they've worked tirelessly this year to help our clients address their employee relations through the pandemic. We value each and every team member every day, along with the contributions they make to our clients and our business."

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces stand out for excelling in one of the nation's most competitive marketplaces. 97% of employees reported a consistently positive experience at HR Acuity, compared to a U.S. average score of 59%, through the data-validated Great Place to Work® certification. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"Best Workplaces like HR Acuity have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces founded on trust," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses."

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

About HR Acuity

While you can't prevent every employee relations issue, you can change how you respond. HR Acuity is the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations and investigations management. HR Acuity's SaaS technology empowers you with built-in intelligence, templates and reporting so you can conduct best practice, fair investigations; uncover trends and patterns through forward-looking data and analytics; and provide trusted, consistent experiences for your people. For more information, visit www.hracuity.com and follow @hracuity on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces

To determine the 2020 Best Small Workplaces list and the 2020 Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work® gathered and analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working in small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States. Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a great place to work For All™.

Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyzes these experiences relative to each organization's size, workforce make up, and what's typical relative to their peers in the industry.

The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on assessing how consistent employees' daily experiences of innovation, the company's values, and their leaders' effectiveness are.

To learn more about Great Place to Work-Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

