HR Acuity Wins Innovation Award for Best User Experience for Issue Reporting & Case Management from GRC 20/20

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations management and investigations, today announced that the company has been recognized with the GRC 20/20 Award for Innovation in User Experience for its flagship HR case management system. The comprehensive employee relations and investigations solution delivers built-in best practices and protocols, analytics and benchmarking so enterprises can protect their reputations, create fair workplaces and deliver trusted, consistent experiences for their people.

Employees are a company's most valued asset, and it's essential that companies have tools to manage employee issues when they arise. However, in today's distributed and dynamic work environment, discovering, managing and responding to HR issues is extremely challenging – from everyday issues such as time and attendance to routine policy violations to more serious matters such as harassment investigations.

Getting a complete picture of these issues is core to understanding risk for governance, risk and compliance (GRC) professionals, yet they and their HR partners are hampered by legacy and manual processes, or are using software solutions not designed to deal with people issues.

HR Acuity is built specifically to deal with these issues. It has two core functions: employee relations management, for ongoing issues, and structured fact-finding for workplace investigations. Data and analytics underlie both, for 360-degree contextual intelligence and reporting, providing enterprises with insights on patterns and potential trouble spots – as well as areas of opportunity.

"Today's fragmented approach results in a reactive fire-fighting approach to employee risk that is inefficient, increases risk exposure and leads serious matters to fall through the cracks," said Michael Rasmussen, the GRC Pundit and lead analyst for GRC 20/20. "HR Acuity is an agile and intuitive solution for workplace issue reporting and case management that delivers significant business value and brings a contextual understanding of employee relations issues to HR, GRC professionals, management and senior executives and directors."

"We are extremely honored to be recognized by GRC 20/20, the leading independent research firm in the governance, risk and compliance market, for our employee relations and investigations platform," said Deborah J. Muller, CEO and Founder of HR Acuity. "Employers have never been faced with greater reputational risk, and employees are demanding better workplaces. Consistent process, purpose-built technology and insightful analytics are essential for building fairer, safer employee experiences while protecting your company from risk."

About HR Acuity

While you can't prevent every employee relations issue, you can change how you respond. HR Acuity is the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations management. HR Acuity's SaaS technology empowers you with built-in intelligence, templates and reporting so you can conduct best practice, fair investigations; uncover trends and patterns through forward-looking data and analytics; and provide trusted, consistent experiences for your people. For more information, visit www.hracuity.com and follow @hracuity on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Be proactive. Manage risk. Build a better workplace, with HR Acuity.

