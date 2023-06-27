HR Analytics Market to be Worth Reach $8.59 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HR analytics market size is expected to reach USD 8.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to the new reports of Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing adoption of automation and digitization of HR operations to create agile and effective approaches is expected to drive the market demand over the forecast period. HR analytics enables businesses to assess the impact of people's policies on their bottom line, as well as detect future trends and develop future skills. Implementing the latest technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), advanced analytics, and Machine Learning (ML), helps in employee retention and engagement to enhance and improve HR operations, which is expected to drive market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The talent analytics segment will register a CAGR of over 16.9% during the forecast period due to the need for businesses to attract the right talent with the help of technologies, such as AI, ML, and deep learning.

The support & maintenance segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. The demand is expected to rise due to the growing need for timely system patching and security updates.

The hosted segment is expected to observe a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. It enables businesses to access data from any connected device at any time, expanding the scope for customization and enabling the implementation of analytical tools across multiple business channels. These advantages will contribute to the segment's growth over the forecast period.

The Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to observe a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. With the help of HR analytics, SMEs can control their solutions across multiple geographies and manage multiple employees. At the same time, they can build on their existing strengths to enhance employee satisfaction and workplace culture in the long run. These benefits will drive the segment growth.

The retail segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. Companies in retail are experimenting with new ways to gain remote access to their assets, customers, resources, and required data by utilizing various IT services. This has undoubtedly increased the rate of adoption of HR analytics solutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth of a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. A rise in the number of automation initiatives being conducted to improve organizational productivity and the presence of a skilled & large labor force is estimated to drive the regional market.

Read full market research report, "HR Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Recruitment, Retention), By Deployment (Hosted, On-premise), By Enterprise Size, By End-use (Government, Healthcare, Retail), By Service, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

HR Analytics Market Growth & Trends

HR analytics solutions can handle tremendous amounts of data, and it helps organizations to achieve an efficient recruiting process. Organizations can leverage advanced analytics to improve scouting talent, performance improvement recruiting, boosting employee happiness, training, hiring, onboarding, attrition, employee demographics, and retention. Better analytical capabilities emerge from more data collection, and predictive analytics technology enables synchronous and real-time intervention, which is why businesses use analytics tools. They can shorten the time it takes for recruiters to review and sort through many resumes. These benefits provided by HR analytics will supplement the market growth during the forecast period.

HR analytics solutions and services ease complex compensation planning, allowing businesses to improve budget allocations and support compensation decisions while adhering to organizational guidelines. Furthermore, organizations all over the world are establishing a digital workplace that allows for flexibility, mobility, and the use of modern communication tools. For instance, in May 2022, IBM Corp. partnered with Ernst & Young Global Ltd. to assist businesses in addressing workforce challenges post-COVID-19 pandemic. Both companies established the Talent Center of Excellence (COE) to develop hybrid cloud-based AI solutions for HR and payroll transformation services.

HR Analytics Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 3.28 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 8.59 billion Growth rate CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

HR Analytics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global HR analytics market based on solution, service, deployment, enterprise size, end-use, and region

HR Analytics Market - Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Employee Engagement & Development

Payroll & Compensation

Recruitment

Retention

Talent Analytics

Workforce Planning

Others (Applicant Tracking System and Succession and Leadership Planning)

HR Analytics Market - Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Implementation & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Training & Consulting

HR Analytics Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Hosted

On-premise

HR Analytics Market - Enterprise-size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

HR Analytics Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Academia

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others (Government, Transportation & Logistics, Energies & Utilities, Travel and Hospitality, and Media and Entertainment)

HR Analytics Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players in the HR Analytics Market

Cegid

Crunchr

GainInsights

IBM Corp.

Infor

MicroStrategy Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Sage Software Solutions Pvt Ltd.

SAP SE

Sisense Inc.

TABLEAU SOFTWARE, LLC.

UKG Inc.

Visier, Inc.

Workday, Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

