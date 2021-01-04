HR and Payroll Company MassPay Announces Rebranding to MP: Wired for HR

BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HR and payroll company, MassPay, announced today that it has rebranded to MP: Wired for HR. The rebranding comes as the Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions company has seen exponential growth in its offerings and client base. Over the past 16 years, MP has expanded from a Massachusetts payroll company to a nationwide HCM solutions provider with over 1,300 clients in all 50 states and spanning all industries. MP offers a full continuum of solutions to streamline HCM, ranging from payroll and time, to talent acquisition, to benefits administration, as well as HR consulting services.



The new corporate tagline, "wired for HR" comes from MP's deep understanding of how the entire HR ecosystem is connected. The way that companies treat and manage their employees often determines their success. MP knows that HR has a tremendous impact on a business's people strategy, including employee engagement, performance optimization, risk mitigation, team culture, and ultimately, an organization's profitability.

MP: Wired for HR

"This is an exciting milestone for our company, our clients, and our partners," said MP's Founder and CEO, Jason Maxwell. "Payroll and HR solutions are at the core of what we do. However, it has also become increasingly clear that HR leaders and CEOs need tools to deliver a better employee experience. MP provides employers with a modern platform that quickly becomes central to their business strategy and their employee experience."

"We're excited to continue to grow our service offerings to better serve our clients," said Paul Carelis, PHR, SHRM-CP, MP's VP of HR & Client Services. "Our HR services team has become a significant part of MP's success in the last few years and this rebranding showcases it."

MP's name may be new, but its reputation and success are not. In addition to expanding to a nation-wide client base across every vertical, the company has consecutively been included on the Inc 5000 and the BBJ Fast 50 since 2013. MP has also been recognized with a Stevie Award for exceptional customer service and by the BBJ as a Best Place to Work. MP is also proud that as it has grown, it has increased its commitment to community service efforts. In 2010, MP launched a nonprofit organization, Fed Up with Cancer. It supports families on the Massachusetts North Shore who are dealing with cancer.

About MP

MP is a full-service HR and payroll services provider. Founded in 2004, it is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts. The company serves clients from all industries and across all 50 states, helping them link their operations to their larger business goals. MP combines best in class technology with proactive and reliable customer service to help clients optimize performance and exceed business goals. For more information, visit https://mp-hr.com.

