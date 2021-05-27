HR Benefits and Administration Services Market Size to Reach USD 2.16 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR 5.15% | SpendEdge

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.

Some of the Top HR Benefits and Administration Services suppliers listed in this report:

This HR Benefits and Administration Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Secova

Adecco Group

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

RSM International Ltd.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Request for a FREE sample to access the definite purchasing guide on HR Benefits and Administration Services procurement.

Related Reports on Corporate Services Include:

Headhunting Services- Forecast and Analysis: The report identifies Korn Ferry , Spencer Stuart , and Egon Zehnder International Ltd. among the top most important suppliers for headhunting services procurement. Suppliers have moderate bargaining power in a market which is set to grow at 3.71%. Therefore the price of headhunting services will increase by 5%-6% during the forecast period. Immigration Services Sourcing and Procurement Report: The report provides a complete drill-down on Immigration Services outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa . Learning and Development Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This procurement intelligence report on the learning and development services market offers a comprehensive analysis of the US supply market and helps buyers identify cost-saving opportunities. Additional information includes an analysis of the regional spend potential, negotiation strategies, and supplier selection criteria.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the HR Benefits and Administration Services that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my HR Benefits and Administration Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SOURCE SpendEdge