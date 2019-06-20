HR Cloud and LoanBuddy Announce Alliance and Financial Wellness App for Student Loan Employer Benefits and Offer a "No Cost 1st Year Subscription" to Qualified SHRM Attendees

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Cloud and LoanBuddy are joining forces to offer a robust solution to the student loan debt problem. Currently there are 43 million borrowers with more than $1.6 trillion in federal student loans, that's a third of all workers in the US. The companies have formed an alliance to offer a comprehensive student loan wellness app with a NO COST 1st YEAR SUBSCRIPTION to qualified employers who want to offer their employees the advantage of student loan benefits.

HR Cloud and LoanBuddy are exhibiting at the Society of Human Resources (SHRM) Conference in Las Vegas from June 23rd to 26th, showcasing this new technology to the thousands of executives and HR professionals in attendance.

Recent proposed legislation will increase the annual dollar limit on tuition and related expenses that employers can reimburse tax free.

"Employers seeking to offer student loan financial wellness programs frequently struggle with developing cost-effective solutions capable of seamlessly integrating data from Employers, Student Loan Employee Borrowers, and Loan Servicers, while still complying with regulations," said Blaine Ornburg, Co-Founder of HR Cloud.

"We are excited to be offering demonstrations of our custom integrated financial wellness solution at Booth #1934. Stop by and see if your organization qualifies for a no cost, first year subscription," said Alex Bottom, Co-Founder of LoanBuddy.

To learn more visit https://info.hrcloud.com/shrm2019

About HR Cloud

HR Cloud is a leading global provider of employee centric solutions including SaaS applications for on/off boarding, communications, engagement, recognition, rewards, and financial wellness. Its powerful and user-friendly software eliminates manual, paper processes while reducing compliance risk. More information on HR Cloud can be found at www.hrcloud.com .

About LoanBuddy

LoanBuddy is a FinTech company that develops tools that help graduates optimize their student debt. Our software helps borrowers, financial advisors and organizations manage private and federal income-based repayment programs and track paper-based employer certifications of Public Service Loan Forgiveness. LoanBuddy has an accelerating "Member Community" of 300+ Advisors, that now track over $150 Million of client student debt within the LoanBuddy platform. For more information go to www.LoanBuddy.us .

Contact:

Alex Steinbrook

(855) 714-7253 * 362

216425@email4pr.com

SOURCE HR Cloud

Related Links

http://www.hrcloud.com

