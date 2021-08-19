HR Collaborative Ranked in Inc. 5000 for Second Time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Collaborative is honored to announce its inclusion in the 2021 Inc. 5000. It is the second time that the HR firm has been ranked in the prestigious annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The criteria for the Inc. 5000 are based on percentage growth in revenue over a three-year period. For the 2021 rankings, that period was between 2017 and 2020. By the nature of the calculation, it's easier to rank early in a company's history but more difficult as a company becomes more established.

"To be included for a second time, after eight years in business, is a real credit to the HR Collaborative team who work so hard for our continued growth and success," said Beth Kelly, president and visionary at HR Collaborative.

For Kelly, making the list after a year like 2020 was especially meaningful.

The inclusion spotlights the flexibility, resilience, and dedication of HR Collaborative staff as they helped clients navigate through the pandemic —while also navigating the pandemic themselves. It also highlights a renewed focus from business leaders on the strategic impact of HR and the importance of investing in their talent.

"The people at HR Collaborative are humble and hardworking. Our focus is always on making work better for our clients," shared Kelly. "Being recognized as one of the fastest-growing businesses in the country allows us to raise our heads, look around, and see that we've built something special and that we bring a unique and important service to the clients and communities we serve."

About HR Collaborative

HR Collaborative is a women-owned and led full-service HR firm dedicated to making work better. With more than 400 years of practitioner experience, they fill in the HR gaps that small to mid-sized organizations have today and walk alongside them to build sustainable people practices for tomorrow. To learn more about HR Collaborative, visit https://hrcollaborative.com/

