HR for Health Is Launching a Brand-New Software Interface

The HR for Health platform empowers practice owners with the tools needed to improve their practice and avoid legal pitfalls, including time and attendance tracking, integrated one-click payroll, as well as performance and management tools. As the company continued to grow, HR for Health was revamped to enhance the end user's experience.

"Redesigning our platform was a necessary change in order to continue to provide our customers with cutting-edge, compliant, and easy to use HR solutions," said Ali Oromchian, Co-Founder, JD, LL.M. "This upgrade makes it easier than ever for practice owners to manage their team while complying with federal and state laws."

Reimagined from the ground up, HR for Health's new interface is all about simplifying critical HR tasks. . Not only can customers look forward to cleaner dashboards, HR for Health 2.0 also includes an integrated payroll system, tardiness tracking, team management, and more! The latest version of HR for Health is easy to use, and more importantly, helps physicians, dentists, optometrists, chiropractors, veterinarians, and other healthcare professionals protect what matters most — their practice, patients, and overall reputation.

The new software:

Seamlessly monitor and add employees all on one page

Searchable and customizable document archive

To-Do Lists

E-signatures, etc.

About HR for Health

HR for Health is a cloud-based human resource software designed to work alongside medical and dental practice owners and HR professionals. HR for Health was founded in 2010 by leading employment lawyer, Ali Oromchian, JD. LL.M.

To date, HR for Health has helped over 50,000 users stay compliant with complex HR laws and regulations. HR for Health's software is dedicated to simplifying HR for health care practices all the while minimizing legal risk and improving employee performance.

To find out more, visit hrforhealth.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

SOURCE HR for Health

Related Links

http://www.hrforhealth.com

