HR for Health Organizes Partnership Between DSO Leadership Summit and DSO DataCONNECT

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a synergistic move, the DSO Leadership Summit is partnering with DSO DataCONNECT during their 7th annual event. This partnership will provide resources to practice owners in the DSO space and contribute to their ability to expand industry knowledge. The progressive move was organized through Bill Neumann, CEO of Group Dentistry Now, and HR for Health.

HR for Health

DSO DataCONNECT is a growing DSO and group dental data platform, which offers updated, c-suite and dentist contact information from over 2,370+ multisite groups. This dynamic push forward comes just in time for the annual DSO Leadership Summit, where DSO DataCONNECT has been named the Official Data Provider.

Allen Schwartz and Jim Shavel were instrumental in this decision and add value to the innovative partnership between the DSO Leadership Summit and DSO DataCONNECT. Shavel, founding partner of DSO DataCONNECT states, "We are excited to partner with the DSO Leadership Summit and HR for Health. Dentistry is evolving rapidly, and we are always on the lookout for industry leading partners that understand the shift taking place and work to improve, influence and grow both the Profession and Industry."

"Our partnership with DSO DataCONNECT continues our years-long effort to provide new solutions to participants of the DSO Leadership Summit," said Ralf Tomandl, COO of HR for Health. "During unprecedented times of staffing growth and employee turnover, companies like DSO DataCONNECT are essential to succeed."

The 7th Annual DSO Leadership Summit, presented by HR for Health and Group Dentistry Now will take place on October 6-8, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee, and is the top networking and educational event for group practices and DSOs.

To learn more about the DSO Leadership Summit or register, visit: www.dsoleadershipsummit.com

About HR for Health®

HR for Health is empowering practice owners with the resources to develop and implement enforceable employment policies and avoid legal pitfalls. The platform provides comprehensive and compliant HR automation including, customized employee handbooks, seamless time and attendance tracking, payroll, performance management tools, plus live HR support. For more information, visit HR for Health at www.hrforhealth.com , Facebook.com/HRforHealth and www.linkedin.com/company/hr-for-health

About DSO DataCONNECT

DSO DataCONNECT launched in November 2020 to help deliver easily navigable data that is updated regularly on multi-location practices, affiliated corporate personnel and dentists that work at these groups. As of today, DSO DataCONNECT tracks more than 2,370 dental organizations with three or more practice locations and more than 500 groups with two-practice locations. This data, accessed through an online portal, is used for business intelligence, sales and marketing efforts as well as recruitment.

