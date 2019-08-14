HR Group Enhances Hotel Revenue Management with Infor

MUNICH, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced HR Group has implemented Infor EzRMS revenue management software. The hotel group expects this solution to result in faster and more effective analyses and future forecasts to increase its revenue.

The HR Group operates hotel properties in Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain, among others with renowned partners such as AccorHotels, Dorint Hotels & Resort and the Wyndham Hotel Group. With its expertise in the hospitality sector and the real estate market, the company is one of the leading hotel-operating companies in Germany. In total, the entire group has more than 4,800 rooms, divided between trade fair, airport and city hotels. Optimal management of such a number of rooms requires an efficient organisation.

The HR Group is implementing Infor EzRMS revenue management software in 23 of its 34 hotels, enabling employees at various levels to access important data at any time and maintain the hotel group's high service standards. Infor EzRMS offers a detailed forecast and reporting system that provides in-depth analytics and future forecasts. The mobile app also gives users instant access to revenue management data while on the move.

"We have been growing continuously since the foundation of the HR Group in 2008. It is therefore important to us to implement a solution that can continue to meet our needs in the future,'' says Daniella Boeken, commercial vice president of HR Group. "Infor EzRMS is a great revenue management system boasting extensive reporting, which saves manpower and shows historical results as well as upcoming booking patterns that can be easily used to established future strategies. Deep-learning AI algorithms create a demand and rate forecast. This forecast is converted into yielding recommendations and selling strategies, which can be updated with just one click and distributed to all connected channels. With these features, Infor EzRMS saves a lot of manpower and increases work quality."

"Infor EzRMS automates yield management, optimizes hotel occupancy, analyzes market data and increases revenue. This brings a significant competitive advantage, especially for facilities in heavily frequented destinations," says Christian Feser, senior account manager of DACH at Infor. "The revenue management software recognizes patterns in guests' behavior and allows hoteliers to respond to guests' preferences and offer them a highly personalized experience."

Infor Hospitality offers scalable solutions that are ready to use and deliver measurable results – for independent hotels, small hotel chains, or global hotel groups. With flexible solutions, hoteliers can choose to run the software in the cloud, on-premise, or as a combination of both.

Infor applications cover the entire hotel software spectrum: revenue management, mobile apps, property management, finance, BI/analytics, human resources (HR), customer relationship management (CRM), point of sale (POS) and maintenance management.

About HR Group

The HR Group is an owner-managed company. Its main business is the acquisition and operation of hotel real estate. As part of its growth strategy, the HR Group cooperates with strong partners such as AccorHotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Dorint Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt, Lindner Hotels & Resorts and Deutsche Hospitality. With over 4,800 rooms, the HR Group is one of the leading hotel-operating companies in Germany. Comprehensive market knowledge, a distinctive real estate expertise and professional management structures form the basis for success.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

The top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

14 of the top 20 industrial distributors

13 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

7 of the top 10 global luxury brands

