HR HealthCare Announces Leadership Appointments for Patient Services Division

YORK, Pa., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HR HealthCare today announced the appointment of two senior leaders for the newly created Patient Services division.

Dallas Donald has been appointed Vice President of Patient Services and will be responsible for the division's day-to-day operations and essential functions, including customer service, medical records, billing, and compliance. Mr. Donald will leverage his years of durable medical equipment management expertise to support HR HealthCare's core goal of creating outstanding patient experiences at every touchpoint.

Melissa Georgeoff has been named Chief Contracting Officer and joins HR HealthCare's executive leadership team. Ms. Georgeoff has accumulated over 30 years of multi-functional and payor contracting experience with an extensive network of regional and national relationships. Georgeoff will spearhead the national expansion of HR HealthCare's contracting efforts.

Both Donald and Georgeoff will report directly to Colby Wiesman, President and CEO of HR HealthCare.

"Under the leadership of Dallas and Melissa, we are drawing on decades of combined industry experience and proven track records of implementing effective operational strategies," said Wiesman. "Significantly expanding our network of covered payors will provide patients with greater access to the care and supplies they need through HR HealthCare Patient Services — aligning perfectly with our purpose of putting patients first."

The Patient Services division headquarters will continue to reside in Woodstock, GA. All other functions, including human resources, accounting, finance, information technology, business intelligence, and marketing, will be centralized or operated as shared services under HR HealthCare.

About HR HealthCare

HR HealthCare is a professionally managed, family-owned business located in York, PA, that develops, manufactures, and supplies healthcare products. HR HealthCare is an industry expert in healthcare consumables and offers a broad range of innovative solutions across multiple healthcare categories. The company's purpose — positively impacting people's lives — unifies the organization and drives an unwavering commitment to healthcare professionals and patients.

