HR Innovators to Converge in Hollywood to Discuss Trends and Disruption in Talent Acquisition and HR Management

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerArc , a leader in social recruiting and modern outplacement, today announced it will host the EMBARC HR Innovators Summit to provide leaders in the human capital space with a forum for sharing and discussing trends, best practices and disruption in talent acquisition and career transition. EMBARC will take place in Hollywood, Calif. from October 16 - 18 at the W Hollywood hotel.

The summit will include no-fluff, high-participation sessions and workshops in which attendees will hear from and interact with HR tech industry luminaries and practitioners who are shaping the future of work, talent attraction and management. Speakers will share fresh perspectives, lessons learned and insights into some of the trickiest challenges in the workplace in addition to stimulating engaging dialogue about where HR, employer branding and recruitment marketing are headed. The current speaker lineup includes the following with more speakers being added:

Robin Richards , CareerArc, CEO and chairman

, CareerArc, CEO and chairman Shally Steckerl , The Sourcing Institute, president

, The Sourcing Institute, president Bryan Adams , Ph.Creative, CEO and founder

, Ph.Creative, CEO and founder Todd Davis , Indeed, senior sourcer and talent attraction - leadership

, Indeed, senior sourcer and talent attraction - leadership Kelly Noone , CVS Health, director of employer branding and recruitment marketing

, CVS Health, director of employer branding and recruitment marketing Adrienne Sullivan , Thermo Fisher , director of talent acquisition - global employer brand leader

, , director of talent acquisition - global employer brand leader Mike Cohen , Wayne Technologies, founder, recruitment trainer and speaker

, Wayne Technologies, founder, recruitment trainer and speaker Jon Thurmond , Team Fishel, mid-Atlantic regional human resources manager

, Team Fishel, mid-Atlantic regional human resources manager Tangie Pettis , Aspen Dental Management, manager of strategic talent sourcing

, Aspen Dental Management, manager of strategic talent sourcing John Whitaker , DentalOne Partners, vice president of talent acquisition

"At CareerArc, we believe it's critical for companies to look at human resources management from the perspective of the entire employee journey from job search, to hire and beyond," said Robin Richards, CEO and chairman, CareerArc. "This summit will provide attendees with high-impact strategies for attracting talent, building and maintaining a winning employer brand, offboarding employees and building HR programs of the future."

Sessions include communicating HR outcomes to the C-suite, determining the ROI of recruitment marketing, the impact of artificial intelligence and automation on talent acquisition, social recruiting best practices, recession-proofing your HR strategy, compassionate offboarding and more.

Space is limited for this event; interested parties are encouraged to register as soon as possible to secure attendance or email CareerArc for speaking opportunities.

About CareerArc

CareerArc is a leading HR technology company helping business leaders recruit and transition the modern workforce. CareerArc social recruiting and virtual outplacement solutions help thousands of organizations, including many of the Fortune 500, maximize their return on employer branding. By leveraging the cloud, running on modern infrastructure, and combining web, mobile and social media applications, CareerArc helps companies gain a competitive edge in recruitment, employment branding, and outplacement. CareerArc was founded in 2009 and has offices in Burbank, Calif. and Boston, Mass.

Contact: Whitney Wells

BAM Communications

whitney@bamcommunications.biz

C: 541-530-1677

SOURCE CareerArc

Related Links

https://www.careerarc.com/

