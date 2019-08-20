HR Leader Josh Bersin to Keynote Betterworks' MOTIVATE Event in Minneapolis

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Betterworks , the leading enterprise HR software for Continuous Performance Management.

WHAT: MOTIVATE brings together some of the top minds in the HR industry to share the latest trends and tactics in performance management. Join Betterworks on August 27, 2019 for our Minneapolis event as we start the event with a networking session that includes lunch, followed by several speakers. Continue with a panel session, a keynote from HR leader Josh Bersin and end the afternoon with happy hour and a door prize giveaway.

Speakers at the event include:

Doug Dennerline , CEO, Betterworks

, CEO, Betterworks Josh Bersin , retired founder of Bersin by Deloitte and member of the Betterworks Board of Directors

, retired founder of Bersin by Deloitte and member of the Betterworks Board of Directors Diane Strohfus , CHRO, Betterworks

, CHRO, Betterworks Joan Goodwin , Specialist Master, Deloitte Consulting LLP

, Specialist Master, Deloitte Consulting LLP Nelly Owano , Lead-Performance Management, United Nations

, Lead-Performance Management, United Nations Heather King , HR Manager, Acquia

, HR Manager, Acquia Katti Nash , Senior Manager, Quorum

For more information or to register for the event, please visit: https://www.betterworks.com/motivate-minneapolis-2019/

WHEN: 12:30—5 p.m. CDT, Tuesday, August 27, 2019

WHERE: W Minneapolis – The Foshay; 821 S. Marquette Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55402

About Betterworks

Betterworks® aligns, develops and activates your workforce for business growth. Through our easy-to-use, integrated software solutions and expertise, we help organizations replace outdated annual review processes with powerful Continuous Performance Management® programs that help managers be better at the conversations, coaching and development necessary to inspire and motivate the entire workforce to meet today's goals and be ready for tomorrow's challenges. Our solution supports truly global workforces, and is used daily by workers from more than 100 countries with localization support in more than 20 languages.

For more information, visit www.Betterworks.com .

SOURCE Betterworks

Related Links

http://www.betterworks.com

